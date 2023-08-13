Video: Few More Storm Chances

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — At 4:11 p.m. on Aug. 14, 2003, the system supervisor in the control room overseeing Ontario's electrical grid saw four alarms pop up on his computer screen. Then came 30,000 more. "It looks like we've had a disturbance," Todd Parcey recalls saying, in what proved to be a massive understatement. He didn't know at the time that problems in Ohio had caused 50 million people to lose power in the northeastern United States and Ontario. That included the entire province east of Wawa except f