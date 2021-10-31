Video: Dry and cool stretch ahead

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
The Lions' loss on Sunday was beyond ugly.
Ridley will miss his second game of the season with what's being deemed a personal matter.
One beat writer called it "one of the worst decisions I think I've ever seen."
Even though their team is up 3-1 in the World Series, Atlanta Braves fans have had too much heartbreak to get comfortable.
Remy, 68, threw out the first pitch on at the AL wild-card game between the Red Sox and Yankees on Oct. 5.
Boswell's absence impacted every second-half scoring decision as the Steelers rallied to victory.
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discussed how the level of physicality seen around the league early this season is impacting the sport.
Garrett has taken his QB graveyard to the next level.
Dansby Swanson grew up a Braves fan, and Saturday night he put them one game closer to a championship.
The San Jose Sharks were severely depleted when they took the ice on Saturday night.
Gary Bettman expressed "sincere regret" over what Beach went through with the Blackhawks in 2010.
President Trump says MLB invited him to the World Series, but baseball officials say the former president requested tickets.
Ernie Johnson said he was grieving, but grateful to spend 33 years with his son.
Svi Mykhailiuk addressed the media to discuss the chemistry developing within the second unit, and what it’s like to play with OG Anunoby.
The Jets invested the No. 2 pick in April's draft on Wilson.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Randy Bullock made a 45-yard field goal with 4:03 left in overtime Sunday to cap a wild game, giving the Tennessee Titans a wild 34-31 victory and control of the AFC South. The teams combined for two touchdowns in the final 86 seconds of regulation to set up overtime and Colts quarterback Carson Wentz threw two interceptions in the final 7 1/2 minutes after throwing only one all season. Tennessee (6-2) has won four straight overall to take a three-game lead in the division an
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Mike White threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns in his first NFL start, caught a 2-point conversion pass on the go-ahead score and had the fans chanting his name while leading the New York Jets to a wild 34-31 comeback victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. White, starting in place of injured rookie Zach Wilson, pulled off an improbable victory for the Jets (2-5) while going 37 of 45 — setting an NFL record for the most completions in a player's first sta
The latest from Week 8 of the NFL (all times EDT): ___ 4:45 p.m. Peyton Manning was pleased with the accuracy of his new bronze bust as the newest member of the Broncos’ Ring of Fame -- even with the detail of his forehead. “The forehead is always the key thing,” cracked the Hall of Fame quarterback. Manning had his Ring of Fame pillar unveiled in a pregame ceremony in front of fans outside the stadium before the Broncos played the Washington Football Team. At halftime, there’s a ceremony to hon
ATLANTA (AP) — The Latest on Game 5 of the World Series (all times local): 4:30 p.m. The Houston Astros have reworked their lineup for Game 5, dropping the slumping Alex Bregman from his usual third spot to seventh. Carlos Correa moves into the third slot. Bregman is 1 for 14 in the World Series, and Houston trails Atlanta three games to one. The Astros have desperate for a big hit this week — they're hitless in their last 17 at-bats with runners in scoring position. Second baseman Jose Altuve w
CHICAGO (AP) — Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 322 yards and ran for two touchdowns, and the San Francisco 49ers beat the short-handed Chicago Bears 33-22 Sunday to snap a four-game losing streak. Garoppolo led three touchdown drives in the second half and another possession that ended with a field goal. He scored from the 2 in the third quarter and ran it in from the 5 in the fourth to make it 30-22. Deebo Samuel had six catches for 171 yards. That gave him 819 through seven games, breaking Hall of F