Video: Dry and cool stretch ahead

The Canadian Press

The latest from Week 8 of the NFL (all times EDT): ___ 4:45 p.m. Peyton Manning was pleased with the accuracy of his new bronze bust as the newest member of the Broncos’ Ring of Fame -- even with the detail of his forehead. “The forehead is always the key thing,” cracked the Hall of Fame quarterback. Manning had his Ring of Fame pillar unveiled in a pregame ceremony in front of fans outside the stadium before the Broncos played the Washington Football Team. At halftime, there’s a ceremony to hon