Video: Comfortable air lasts through Wednesday (08-01-23)
Tyler has the latest on a pleasant Wednesday, before humidity and storms return.
Tyler has the latest on a pleasant Wednesday, before humidity and storms return.
At least 20 people have been reported dead so far.
Residents of Osoyoos, B.C., breathed a sigh of relief on Sunday after watching a rapidly spreading wildfire dance on the edges of their southern Okanagan community for hours, only to retreat as shifting winds pushed the flames further afield. The Eagle Bluff wildfire was burning about four kilometres from the town adjacent to the U.S. border on Sunday, with the B.C. Wildfire Service saying it blew into Canada from Washington State late the previous day. Fire Information Officer Shaelee Stearns s
Climate editor Justin Rowlatt on the challenge of how to warm the UK's homes - but not the planet.
A Chinese zoo has denied that its sun bears are actually humans in costumes after internet viral photos and video sparked suspicion online.
Kathleen Goforth said she took her Model Y on a 9-day road trip through a rural area and worked with a motel to get creative for their charging needs.
Ken McMeikan, chief executive of motorway service station operator Moto Hospitality, warned that there is not enough capacity to power charging points for electric vehicles.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The largest dam removal project in United States history is underway along the California-Oregon border — a process that won't conclude until the end of next year with the help of heavy machinery and explosives. But in some ways, removing the dams is the easy part. The hard part will come over the next decade as workers, partnering with Native American tribes, plant and monitor nearly 17 billion seeds as they try to restore the Klamath River and the surrounding land to
Fueling a regular F-150 and charging a Lightning might cost the same, but fueling entry- and mid-level cars still costs less than plugging them in.
As August kicks off with high heat across the Prairies, a widespread thunderstorm threats hangs on for days to come.
An unusually hot and dry summer in Central Alberta has left cattle watering holes that were full last year completely empty. It's the kind of dramatic shift that climate scientists have long warned about, but many ranchers here remain unsure.
The Hangzhou Zoo in Eastern China denied the claim following a viral video showing one of the zoo's sun bears standing on its hind legs
First responders who were already in the area due to another emergency were able to treat the man and transport him to a nearby hospital
You weren't imagining it — last month was an unusually hot and dry July in the Yukon. "Well, it was warmer in June, but boy did [temperatures] ever take off in July," said David Phillips, senior climatologist with Environment Canada."We saw temperatures in the Yukon that were two to three-and-a-half degrees warmer than normal."Phillips said the heat, particularly in early July, toppled "a dozen or more" single-day records for some communities."The one that everybody was shaking their head about
At about summer's halfway point, the record-breaking heat and weather extremes are both unprecedented and unsurprising, hellish yet boring in some ways, scientists say. Killer heat. Deadly floods. Smoke from wildfires that chokes. And there’s no relief in sight. Expect a hotter than normal August and September, American and European forecast centers predict. “We are seeing unprecedented changes all over the world,” said NASA climate scientist Gavin Schmidt. “The heat waves that we’re seeing in t
TORONTO — The City of Toronto is assessing trees in a popular park after a woman who was struck by a falling branch last week died of her injuries. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said she was sending her condolences to the loved ones of Pari Nadimi, a 71-year-old owner of an art gallery who has been identified in media reports as the person who died after being hit by a branch in Trinity Bellwoods Park. "My heart goes out to the family and friends of Pari Nadimi," Chow tweeted on Tuesday. "I know tha
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The horseshoe crab has been scuttling in the ocean and tidal pools for more than 400 million years, playing a vital role in the East Coast ecosystem along with being a prized item for fishing bait and medical research. Its blue blood is harvested for medical researchers and used by drug and medical device makers to test for dangerous impurities in vaccines, prosthetics and intravenous drugs. The crabs are used by fishing crews as bait to catch eels and sea snails. And thei
STORY: During heatwaves, the ground really is like lava.This graphic shows two surfaces heating up on a typical hot summer day.One is grass, one is asphalt.The grass heats up roughly in line with the air to 104 degrees Fahrenheit while asphalt heats to 149. On the hottest days though this can reach 180. This is "skin burning territory", and it only takes just a fraction of a second to suffer a pretty serious burn. During heatwaves in Phoenix, doctors have treated numerous patients who suffered burns from falling on the ground or touching surfaces that were much hotter than the recorded air temperature.Surface temperatures also play a critical role in how hot the surrounding area gets.During heatwaves warm surfaces transfer their heat back to the surrounding air, increasing the overall air temperature. That leads to "urban heat islands".It’s a term used by climatologists for areas within cities that experience significantly higher temperatures compared to nearby rural regions.That’s because natural and permeable surfaces like grass or soil which absorb less heat have been replaced by impermeable construction materials like asphalt or concrete which are capable of absorbing as much as 95% of the sun's energy.These are also areas with high concentrations of people. In Europe, nearly half of schools and hospitals in cities are located in urban heat islands, The EU’s environment agency says this is exposing vulnerable populations to health-threatening temperatures as climate change impacts worsen.In cities with 1 million people or more, the annual mean air temperature can be up to 5.4 degrees Fahrenheit warmer, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.These thermal satellite images reveal cities' thermal profiles and show the difference parks make to a cities' temperature demonstrating the critical balance between urban development and green spaces.
Tesla veterans broke down some of the common faux pas new owners make — including charging etiquette and taking proper care of an electric vehicle.
Motorists have been warned of difficult driving conditions including standing water and high winds.
You may be done with the heat, but the heat is not done with you.