Video: Cloudy, mainly dry Sunday

The Montreal Canadiens exploded for four goals in the second period and held on to win 6-3 over the Nashville Predators Saturday to snap their four-game losing skid.
Andrew Mangiapane scored two power-play goals to help the Calgary Flames spoil the Islanders' debut of their new home arena next to Belmont Park, beating New York 5-2 on Saturday night.
Jones hasn't fought since Feb. 2020.
DK Metcalf was also fined for getting into it with some Packers.
Tristan Jarry made 26 saves for his second straight shutout as the Penguins beat Toronto 2-0 on Saturday to snap the Leafs' five-game winning streak.
The move comes after Manchester United fell to Watford 4-1 on Saturday, their fifth loss in seven Premier League matches.
Cody Durden picked a bizarre way to celebrate his first UFC win.
“You couldn’t have combined our other three guys and eaten what he did in two minutes."
Enes Kanter passed Lakers superstar LeBron James without exchanging a word during pregame warmups on Friday night, but the Celtics center's sneakers said more than enough.
Steve Smith was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's disease nearly two decades ago.
Hours after a jury acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse, VanVleet opened up about the feelings that came with the news and what it represents.
Djokovic has so far declined to say whether or not he's vaccinated.
Bubba Wallace, Ja Morant, Robert Griffin III and Elizabeth Williams were among the first to speak out about the verdict.
Fred VanVleet has played with a control on offence that has made him the steadiest member on the Raptors so far. Pascal Siakam, who is still in the midst of finding his game, could benefit from observing parts of VanVleet's game.
The Blue Jays have three key areas to address if they want to make it back into the postseason. Here are some free-agent names that can help them get there.
LONDON (AP) — Manchester United fired Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after three years as manager on Sunday after a fifth loss in seven Premier League games. “Ole will always be a legend at Manchester United and it is with regret that we have reached this difficult decision,” United said a day after a 4-1 loss to Watford. Former midfielder Michael Carrick, who was on Solskjaer's coaching staff will be in temporary charge, starting with a trip to Spain for a Champions League match at Villarreal in the grou
Crawford hasn’t proven to be the kind of attraction that elite welterweights before him like Floyd Mayweather, Oscar De La Hoya, Sugar Ray Leonard and others have become.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mattias Janmark broke a tie in the third period and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Saturday night. Vegas erased an early two-goal deficit and has won 10 of its last 13 since opening the season 1-4-0. Keegan Kolesar and Reilly Smith also scored for the Golden Knights. Laurent Brossoit made 27 saves. Kolesar also assisted on Janmark’s winner, and both netted their first goal of the season. After gathering a loose puck behind the goal line, Koles
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Alex Ovechkin and Conor Sheary each scored two goals to lead the Washington Capitals over the San Jose Sharks 4-0 on Saturday night. Ilya Samsonov turned back 22 shots for his second straight shutout as the Capitals won for the sixth time in a seven-game point streak. Samsonov was playing in consecutive games for the first time this season. San Jose forward Noah Gregor, called up from the team’s nearby AHL affiliate earlier in the day, led the Sharks with five shots on go
EDMONTON — It was the first time in eight games that the Edmonton Oilers scored the first goal and it led to a super-charged first period. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each had a goal and an assist as the Oilers won their second in a row, getting past the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Saturday. Tyson Barrie, Kailer Yamamoto and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers (13-4-0), which tallied four first-period goals to improve to 8-1-0 at home. “I liked the win. I thought we were a little loose, e