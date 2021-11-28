Video: Clouds move in again on Sunday 11/28/21
We'll start with a cold but sunny day but clouds will fill out as the day goes on
The Blue Jays have reportedly added a reliable reliever to their bullpen.
Scott Mellanby has resigned from his role as the assistant general manager of the Montreal Canadiens.
The Matt Murray experiment may be over in Ottawa.
An upstart AFC contender hosting the defending Super Bowl champions headlines a very intriguing Week 12 slate of games in the NFL.
Dalton Del Don helps with all your sit-start questions for every Week 12 matchup on tap.
Get your DFS lineups ready with TJ Hernandez's Week 12 deep-dive.
John Wall hasn't played this season so the Rockets could find a trade partner.
The Western Mustangs and Saskatchewan Huskies advanced to the Vanier Cup in very different ways.
Alabama trailed for most of the game before storming back at the end of regulation.
The NHL has postponed two more games for coronavirus-related reasons, making it five so far this season.
From Chris Bassitt to Jose Ramirez, the Blue Jays should have some great options to bolster their roster via trades this offseason.
A look back at Canada's Olympic hockey uniforms over the years.
Florida State still had a chance to beat Florida. Until it didn’t.
A ballcarrier must stop as soon as his helmet gets ripped off. Pierce didn't care and wanted to score that TD.
As if having their offices raided by police investigating financial crimes wasn’t serious enough for Juventus, Italy’s most successful football team is enduring damaging turmoil on the field too. For nine consecutive seasons, Juventus won the Italian title being before toppled as champions by Inter Milan in May. Now the team is being booed by its fans as it slides down the standings. The jeering followed a 1-0 loss to Atalanta on Saturday that left the 36-time Italian champions in eighth place a
The Canadian duo of Christine De Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski were in a familiar spot on Sunday, scoring a second bronze medal in as many weeks at a World Cup event in Innsbruck, Austria. A week after they landed on the podium at the season-opening World Cup event at the Igls track, the team finished their two runs on Sunday in a combined time of one minute, 46.86 seconds, once again behind a pair of German sleds. Laura Nolte and Deborah Levi took gold in 1:46.71, and compatriots Kim Galicki and
With apologies to the Warriors and Suns, the torchbearers out West, the quality is on the other side in the Eastern Conference, and it looks to be sustainable.
Many fans weren't too happy with Triller after Frank Mir's scary TKO on Saturday night.
Malik Harrison was hit by a stray bullet less than a month ago in an incident in Cleveland.
Lincoln Riley has a 55-10 record in five seasons at Oklahoma.