Video: Clouds move in again on Sunday 11/28/21

The Canadian Press

As if having their offices raided by police investigating financial crimes wasn’t serious enough for Juventus, Italy’s most successful football team is enduring damaging turmoil on the field too. For nine consecutive seasons, Juventus won the Italian title being before toppled as champions by Inter Milan in May. Now the team is being booed by its fans as it slides down the standings. The jeering followed a 1-0 loss to Atalanta on Saturday that left the 36-time Italian champions in eighth place a