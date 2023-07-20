Video claims to show Wagner Group training in Belarus

STORY: Minsk posted pictures and videos of what is said were masked Wagner instructors, their faces covered in accordance with the mercenary group's rules, training Belarusian soldiers with armoured vehicles and what appear to be drone controls.

Poland, a former Warsaw Pact member which has been a full member of the U.S.-led military alliance since 1999, said it was prepared for various scenarios and was monitoring the situation at the border with Belarus.

"Poland's borders are secure, we are monitoring the situation on our eastern border on an ongoing basis and we are prepared for various scenarios as the situation develops," the Polish defence ministry said.