Video: Chilly Stretch Ahead
The road conditions were so bad that 1,500 vehicles were stranded overnight.
What do you get when you merge a Colorado low and an Alberta clipper? Rain, snow, and cold air.
A Colorado low, Alberta clipper, and lake-effect will have the Great Lakes looking like the heart of winter by the end of next week
Environment Canada is warning of strong winds in Victoria and along the west coast of Vancouver Island, while southeastern B.C. could see freezing rain. The weather office says winds blowing 80 kilometres an hour with gusts up to 100 are forecast to persist on parts of the island until some time Sunday morning. The warning spans the communities of Tofino, Ucluelet and Port Renfrew, Sooke, and the Jordan River area, and strong winds are also expected in Victoria. Environment Canada says the winds
After a stormy overnight period in the Maritimes and Newfoundland, the weather bomb conditions will gradually get better as Sunday wears on, from west to east.
Soak up the relative warmth on the Prairies while you can, as temperatures dip below zero next week for a long while
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A powerful undersea earthquake shook the southern Philippines on Friday, causing ceilings in shopping malls to plunge to the ground as shoppers screamed. No tsunami warning was in effect. The Office of Civil Defense said it was investigating a report of one death. Gregorio Narajos, 34, was getting ready to eat at the SM City General Santos mall when the quake hit Friday afternoon. “We went under the table, we can't do any thing else," he told The Associated Press. "Peo
Wolves have long been a divisive species, particularly in rural areas where they can be a risk to both humans and livestock.
A "high likelihood of volcanic eruption continues" in Iceland, as major seismic activity continues to affect the small Nordic island nation.
About $166,000 in fines were issued to Metro Vancouver residents who did not abide by restrictions put in place this summer to try to conserve water.Of the 21 municipalities, one electoral area and one Treaty First Nation that make up Metro Vancouver, more than half issued fines ranging from $100 to $500 to residents who flouted water-restriction rules put in place Aug 4.They prohibited all lawn watering and only allowed trees, shrubs and flowers to be watered by hand, soaker hoses or drip irrig
A popular federal rebate that provides homeowners up to $5,600 dollars to retrofit their homes to make them more energy efficient is running out of money sooner than expected. The Greener Homes Grant was expected to last until 2027 but could dry up well before then.
REYKJAVIK, Iceland (AP) — People in southwest Iceland remained on edge Saturday, waiting to see whether a volcano rumbling under the Reykjanes Peninsula will erupt. Civil protection authorities said that even if it doesn't, it's likely to be months before it is safe for residents evacuated from the danger zone to go home. The fishing town of Grindavik was evacuated a week ago as magma – semi-molten rock – rumbled and snaked under the earth amid thousands of tremors. It has left a jagged crack ru
Fierce winds battle a solitary light pole in the coastal town of Glace Bay, Nova Scotia
FREDERICTON — On comfortable beds of wood shavings inside multiple boxes, 3,600 Laricobius nigrinus beetles made overnight journeys last month from the forests of British Columbia all the way to southwestern Nova Scotia. The Lari, as the beetles are affectionately nicknamed by some scientists who study them, were imported to help protect hemlocks from the woolly adelgid, an invasive species that came from Japan. "The idea is that this first year is a kind of a pilot project to see if this insect
The Oakland Zoo will care for the two orphaned mountain lions until they are healthy enough to move to a permanent home, such as a wildlife habitat.
For a Prime Minister whose approval rating is drifting downward like a slowly falling leaf, last week’s audit reports released by the country’s Environment Commissioner might have hastened Justin Trudeau’s earthbound political fortunes. Canada’s leader has already lost ground with key constituent groups, as the Israel-Hamas conflict becomes more entrenched, the housing crisis worsens and more and more voters question federal policies doing little to protect their shrinking bank accounts. Now, th
"While exact due dates are difficult to predict, we expect a calf this winter," Seneca Park Zoo veterinarian Dr. Chris McKinney said in a statement
Another wet weekend is ahead for Atlantic Canada, bringing heavy rain and wind gusts up to 100 km/h, posing a risk of power outages. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down all the impacts.
VICTORIA — British Columbia's New Democrat government will focus on building more affordable homes and fighting climate change in the run-up to next year's provincial election, Premier David Eby said Saturday, noting efforts to meet environmental goals will involve keeping a provincial carbon pricing program. Eby told more than 700 cheering delegates at the B.C. NDP convention that he will leave no stone unturned on the housing front, while recent experiences with wildfires, floods and landslide
The Sierra County Sheriff’s office said it believed that the woman, 71-year-old Patrice Miller, had died before the animal entered her home