VIDEO: Chiefs Kingdom Parade highlights
Chiefs Kingdom turned out Wednesday to celebrate alongside the Kansas City Chiefs after the team’s Super Bowl LVI win.
Chiefs Kingdom turned out Wednesday to celebrate alongside the Kansas City Chiefs after the team’s Super Bowl LVI win.
Edward Ambrose remembers wanting to be just like his father — a mentor, a hard worker, a proud family man. More than sixty years later, Ambrose would receive shocking news. That man was not his father. “When you come from a loving family and something like this comes, it destroys you,” Ambrose says from his home in Winnipeg. Halfway across the country in Sechelt, B.C., Richard Beauvais, too, had his sense of identity upended. After facing racism and being sent to a residential day school, Beauva
Jean-François Raymond was floored when he learned his landlords could legally convert his apartment into a short-term rental for tourists. He received an eviction notice on Dec. 30, 2022, informing him that by July, he'd have to leave his Hochelaga-Maisonneuve home of 22 years. "It was the place that I raised my kid. There are plenty of memories," Raymond said. To his shock, his building on Ontario Street is in an area where rezoning residential units for short-term tourist rentals is allowed. T
The 17-year-old had been in a football academy in Leicestershire since late last year.
TORONTO — The Canadian Football League has again taken over operating the Montreal Alouettes. The CFL made the announcement Tuesday, adding former Alouettes president Mario Cecchini has been appointed interim president In a statement, the CFL said Cecchini will lead the franchise's day-to-day operations under supervision from the league office. General manager Danny Maciocia will continue "to focus on the important work of building the team’s roster for the upcoming 2023 season." The announcemen
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Mahomes led his side to glory against the Philadelphia Eagles
"You shouldn’t even be on the field," the "Last Week Tonight" host raged about one part of the "cartoonish" proceedings.
Wilson Jr. had been at the hospital to receive treatment after being declared incompetent to stand trial following an August arrest
Sarah McLachlan's Super Bowl ad for Busch Light is being called a "masterpiece." Watch it here.
Paris-Saint Germain’s key forwards Lionel Messi and Neymar have been linked with moves away from the Parc des Princes, according to fresh reports
Here's a comprehensive overview of what each team needs and what assets they're working with ahead of the NHL trade deadline.
The Canadian men's national soccer team has officially qualified for the 2026 FIFA men's World Cup. Soccer's international governing body confirmed that Canada — along with the U.S. and Mexico — have secured automatic berths as co-hosts of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The marquee event — set to begin on June 3, 2026 and conclude on July 8, 2026 — will have 16 cities across the three countries host games, which includes Toronto and Vancouver. FIFA released a statement Tuesday saying: "The FIFA Counci
Collin Morikawa and Katherine Zhu first met in 2017
The move to drop their traditional silver livery for the new campaign is this time for performance reasons.
Check out our latest breakdown of fantasy hockey risers and fallers!
Woods has not played an event without the use of a cart since last summer’s Open Championship, when he missed the cut at St Andrews
Ferrari launch their 2023 car at 10:25am (GMT) on Tuesday morning at their base in Maranello
It's pretty clear that Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy will never be an NFL head coach. But that doesn't change how absurd it is that he isn't.
Jessica Mulroney is letting fans in on her fitness secrets.
Antony, Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay are not expected to travel to Spain.
MONTREAL — Ahead of a four-game road trip, the Montreal Canadiens wanted to set sail on a high. Thanks to a goal by Justin Barron, the Canadiens led by the slimmest of margins through two periods. The Habs then scored three goals in the third period to earn a 4-0 win over Western Conference bottom-dwellers Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday. "It wasn't a pretty one for us, but we found a way to win,” said Montreal centre Christian Dvorak. “We had a really good third period which was nice but now we r