Video: Car flies off roadway, slams into Sacramento home's fence
Surveillance video captured a single-vehicle rollover crash where a driver slammed into a Sacramento home's fence. The person in the vehicle was rescued from the vehicle and was transported to a hospital in critical condition, the Sacramento Fire Department said. The crash happened Sunday right after 8 p.m. at the bottom of the Del Paso Boulevard exit off Highway 160. As of Monday evening, there is no update on the patient's condition. The entire crash was captured on Phillip Tyler's camera outside his mobile home. The crash happened feet from his front door.