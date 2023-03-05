Video captures moment another train derails in Ohio

STORY: In an emailed statement, Norfolk Southern said the train that derailed near Springfield, Ohio was not carrying any hazardous materials and that no one was hurt. It said about 20 cars of a 212-car train derailed as it was traveling southbound near Springfield, without giving any cause.

The accident occurred a month after a Norfolk Southern train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, about 180 miles (290 km) northeast of Springfield, sending millions of pounds of toxic chemicals into the environment and forcing thousands of people to evacuate from the area.

Clark County officials on Saturday asked residents living within 1,000 feet (305 meters) of the latest derailment to "shelter-in-place out of an abundance of caution," according to a statement on the county's Facebook page.

That statement added that there were power outages in the area due to downed power lines resulting from the accident.