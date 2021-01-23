Video: Bitter temperatures, wind chill to last through Sunday morning
The wind chill index will be in single digits throughout Massachusetts, and below zero in some areas.
The basic facts of Evander Kane's money troubles are laid bare on page 16 of the Chapter 7 bankruptcy claim filed in the Northern District of California on Jan. 9. Total debts owed by the San Jose Sharks veteran: $26.8 million. Total assets: $10.2 million, most of it in the value of three houses — two in Vancouver and one in San Jose. What's less plain to see is how the 29-year-old arrived at this financial breaking point, a dozen years into a professional hockey career that has to date earned him $53 million. Part of the answer may lie a little deeper in the 73 page document, in the section where the filer has to list losses sustained in the previous one year due to theft, fire, disaster or gambling. There is a single entry: $1.5 million lost because of "gambling at casino and via bookie (sports betting)." It's not the first time Kane's gambling has received a public airing. In 2019, he was sued for half a million dollars by The Cosmopolitan, a casino in Las Vegas. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, court documents stated he owed the casino for eight credits or "markers" in amounts between $20,000 and $100,000 taken out on or about April 15, 2019. The date coincided with the Sharks playing the Golden Knights in Las Vegas during the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Cosmopolitan dropped the lawsuit in 2020, likely due to an out-of-court settlement. But the Chapter 7 filing suggests gambling may be a problem for the East Vancouver native. And he'd hardly be an isolated case, says Declan Hill, University of New Haven professor of investigations specializing in sports, gambling and organized crime. "This is the tip of an iceberg," said Hill. "There is a silent epidemic of gambling-related addiction issues among professional athletes." Athletes suck at gambling Research has shown athletes can be more susceptible to gambling problems. Simply, the qualities that make someone excel in sport are the same ones that make them suck at gambling, said Hill. "They're dedicated, they're focused, they never give up. They're always chasing because they can overturn a deficit ... going into the last minute or third period," he said. There's also a dynamic between the casinos or bookmakers who are happy to supply action to young, confident men with money in search of an outlet to their high pressure job. And unlike other addictions, said Hill, gambling problems aren't easy to spot. "If a top athlete becomes addicted to cocaine or alcohol, you are going to know. You're going to be able to see physically quite quickly that the athlete is just not as good as they should be," said Hill. "Become an addict to gambling, and there's no physical sign. The only symptom is the bank account." Player assistance program NHL players can seek help through the player assistance program, run jointly by the NHL Players' Association and National Hockey League. A 1-800 number is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week allowing players to connect confidentially to targeted counselling for things like gambling addiction and substance abuse. According to NHLPA spokesman Jonathan Weatherdon, program doctors also meet with each team every season to give an overview of the service, including discussions about gambling addiction. "Per the [Collective Bargaining Agreement] NHL players are not able to bet on NHL games," said Weatherdon. Kane's bankruptcy filing lists 47 creditors including banks, credit card companies, the IRS, lawyers, his agency and a number of individuals who appear to have extended personal loans. Generally, in Chapter 7 bankruptcy, the filer's non-exempt assets are liquidated and the proceeds used to pay creditors. Kane's filing asks the three houses and other personal property be exempted. It also lists seven dependents: his newborn daughter, his parents, a grandmother, two uncles and a sister. The filing also says he could opt out of his contract at some point this season because of COVID-19 concerns, affecting his salary. Whatever the final result, most of his creditors will likely receive pennies on the dollar, if anything at all. The news is much better for Kane himself. Once his debts are discharged he gets a fresh financial start and some breathing room, one would assume, to move on with what's been a life-changing year in other, more positive ways. He became a father for the first time in the summer. And in the aftermath of George Floyd's murder and the rise of Black Lives Matter, he became a central figure in calling out racial injustice in hockey and is now co-head of the Hockey Diversity Alliance. And his hockey career is far from over, with four-plus years remaining on the seven year, $49 million contract signed with the Sharks in 2018. As pro sports and governments rush to increase their revenue base through expanded gaming, Hill says it's important that people understand a basic truth about gambling. "To be a successful gambler is very, very difficult and the only people who really do it well are emotionless math geeks," he said. "Everyone else should leave it well alone."
BIRMINGHAM, England — Aston Villa returned to winning ways and climbed into the top 10 of the Premier League with a 2-0 victory against Newcastle on Saturday. Club-record signing Ollie Watkins scored for the first time in 10 matches to set Villa on its way to all three points with a 13th-minute strike, before Bertrand Traore doubled the lead shortly before halftime. Villa boss Dean Smith watched from the stands as he served a one-match touchline ban after he was charged by the FA for using abusive and/or insulting language towards referee Jon Moss during the defeat at Manchester City. He will have been pleased with what he saw as Villa moved up to eighth in the table. For Newcastle, the downward spiral continued and Steve Bruce’s team has dropped to 16th spot after a sixth defeat in a eight-match winless run in the league. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
On the day Manitoba allowed shopping to return, the Winnipeg Jets held one hell of a two-for-one sale. On Saturday morning, while shoppers enjoyed newfound pandemic freedoms, the Jets traded Patrik Laine — the second-greatest Finnish sniper ever to play for a Winnipeg NHL team — and fellow winger Jack Roslovic to the Columbus Blue Jackets for centre Pierre-Luc Dubois. The Jets also get a third-round draft pick in 2022 as part of the deal and hold on to part of Laine's salary. Both Laine, who scored two goals and had an assist during one game for the Jets this year, and restricted free agent Roslovic — a Columbus native who was sitting at home — wanted to leave Winnipeg. They were reputed to be frustrated by their roles on a team stacked with offensive talent. Dubois, in turn, wanted out of Columbus, where he was accused of floating this season and ran afoul of Columbus coach John Tortorella. From a pure hockey perspective, this appears to be a pragmatic deal for Winnipeg general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff. Roslovic wasn't playing. Laine only had one year left on his contract and was in danger of becoming another training-camp distraction next season. Effectively, Cheveldayoff just gave up a phenomenal shooter who was becoming a better defensive forward for a less flashy but more well-rounded forward who has an additional year left on his contract. WATCH | CBC hockey reporter Rob Pizzo breaks down the Jets-Blue Jackets blockbuster trade: In the short term, the trade could make Winnipeg more competitive. When Dubois gets out of COVID-19 quarantine in two weeks, the Jets will be deep at a centre position that also includes Mark Scheifele, Paul Stastny and Adam Lowry. The danger down the road is Laine could become a perennial 50-goal scorer for Columbus or whoever he signs with this summer. There's also no guarantee Dubois will stick around Winnipeg after the 2021-2022 season. There is, however, a bigger picture at play for Winnipeg: Not just the team, but the psyche of the city itself, where professional sport plays an outsized role. For older Jets fans, the Laine trade brings back painful memories of the original NHL Jets, who had a penchant for making disappointing trades. In 1985, it was top-pairing defenceman Dave Babych to Hartford for passable winger Ray Neufeld. In 1993, it was gritty forward Kris Draper to Detroit for a single loonie. And in 1996, when the original Jets were in their death throes, it was beloved, hall-of-fame winger Teemu Selanne to Anaheim for Chad Kilger and Oleg Tverdovsky. That pattern did not persist when the NHL returned to Winnipeg in 2011. Unlike John Ferguson and Mike Smith from the original Jets, Cheveldayoff is a conservative GM who avoids incomprehensible moves. Instead, his version of the Jets appears to have problem retaining top talent, which is a euphemism for keeping players pleased enough to stay put. Winger Evander Kane, a gifted scorer, wanted out of Winnipeg and was traded to Buffalo. Jacob Trouba, a top defenceman, clamoured for a bigger city and was traded to the New York Rangers. Veteran defenceman Dustin Byfuglien seemed to fall out of love with playing hockey or the club or both and saw his contract terminated after a lengthy standoff. Now Laine, an eye-popping talent who was gifted to the Jets by the draft-lottery gods, is gone after he too decided Winnipeg is not that good, after all. It's fair to surmise there's something about this NHL franchise that disenfranchises top talent. It could be the organizational culture at True North Sports and Entertainment. It could be Jets coach Paul Maurice. It could be the locker room, led by Jets captain Blake Wheeler, who conceded Saturday to reporters he has some regrets about his interactions with younger players. It could be any, all or none of these things. It's a Winnipeg thing Far more frightening to fans is the possibility the problem lies with small, cold, isolated Winnipeg itself. The idea top NHL talent doesn't want to play here feeds into our collective insecurities about this city and our own decisions to put up with its vagaries. That's why the trade of Patrik Laine can not be viewed be entirely from a hockey perspective. The Jets didn't just trade away the most gifted young scorer in the National Hockey League. They traded away one of the most recognizable people in Winnipeg. Laine was, for better and for worse, a symbol of excellence in a medium-sized city that ranks 77th among North American population centres, just below world-renowned metropolitan areas like McAllen, Texas, Grand Rapids, Mich. and Columbia, S.C. Laine leaves Winnipeg with 140 goals, 110 assists and 250 points in 306 games. He also leaves a hole much larger than the tiny short-side gaps he exploited so well on the power play.
BARCELONA, Spain — Eden Hazard scored and set up Karim Benzema for his first of two goals as Real Madrid eased to a 4-1 victory at Alavés in the Spanish league on Saturday, ending a winless run in a match that coach Zinedine Zidane missed after he contracted the coronavirus. Hazard grazed a long pass to redirect it to Benzema to double the lead for Madrid in the 41st after Casemiro had headed in the 15th-minute opener. The Belgium forward scored just his third goal of the season in first-half injury time to build a 3-0 lead at the break. Toni Kroos recovered possession in midfield and met Hazard’s run behind a disordered defensive line to score past goalkeeper Fernando Pacheco. Joselu Mato pulled one back for Alavés on the hour-mark when he headed in Lucas Pérez's free kick. Benzema made it a brace in the 70th after Luka Modric played him clear on the break. The French striker cut back inside the last defender before firing in his 10th goal in the league this campaign. Second-place Madrid reduced the gap to leader Atlético Madrid to four points. Atlético has two games in hand, starting with its home match against Valencia on Sunday. The promising performance by Hazard comes amid growing impatience shown by Madrid’s fans, and some unfavourable comparisons in the Spanish sports media to former star Gareth Bale, who was also injury prone. Hampered by injuries, the 30-year-old Hazard has not lived up to the club-record 100 million euros ($113 million) fee plus add-ons two seasons ago. Madrid assistant coach David Bettoni was on the touchline at Mendizorroza Stadium after Madrid made public on Friday that Zidane had tested positive for COVID-19. Bettoni said on Friday that Zidane was “feeling fine.” The win over struggling Alavés came after Madrid had lost two chances for titles in recent days and dropped points in two of its last three league games. After being held 0-0 at Osasuna in the league, Madrid lost to Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey semifinals and was dumped from the Copa del Rey on Wednesday in a 2-1 loss at third-tier Alcoyano, which scored the winner with 10 men. Alavés, which was celebrating the 100th anniversary of its foundation, was left one point above the relegation zone in a third consecutive loss under new coach Abelardo Fernández. EYE ON THE PRIZE Youssef En-Nesyri scored a hat trick to lead Sevilla to a 3-0 win over Cádiz, lifting the Andalusian side past Barcelona and into third place. En-Nesyri has 12 goals in 19 rounds and leads the league scoring charts. The Morocco striker also scored a treble two weeks ago. He has another four goals this season in the Champions League, where Sevilla plays Borussia Dortmund in the round of 16 next month. En-Nesyri opened the scoring in the 35th after Jesús “Suso” Fernández’s shot hit the post and fell for him to finish off. His second and third goals were from headers in the 39th and 62nd. On his second goal, En-Nesyri said that he could only see from one eye after taking a knock in the other one. But that did not stop him from meeting Suso’s free kick sent near the penalty spot for the striker to head through the crowded area and into the net. “I knew the set piece was for me and I had to execute it, so I scored the goal with one eye open,” En-Nesyri said. After its sixth win in nine rounds, Sevilla moved two points ahead of Barcelona, which visits Elche on Sunday. JOAQUÍN’S COMEBACK At age 39, Joaquín Sánchez proved he can still turn games around for Real Betis. He came on in the 78th and set up one goal before scoring a stoppage-time equalizer in a 2-2 draw with Sociedad. Coach Imanol Alguacil slung his coat into the dugout after seeing his team squander a two-goal lead and an overall dominant performance because of Betis’ inspired final push led Joaquín. Sociedad striker Aleksander Isak rifled a shot under goalkeeper Joel Robles shortly after halftime to put the hosts ahead. Isak next set up Mikel Oyarzabal to chip a second goal over Robles in the 57th. But Joaquín curled in a cross for Sergio Canales to head home in the 85th. The veteran forward clinched the draw two minutes into injury time when fellow substitute Cristián Tello sped past his marker and found Joaquín in the area. He redirected the pass toward the goal and the shot took a deflection off a defender to leave ’keeper Álex Remiro stranded. “That is what Joaquín does, he changes everything. He and Tello and the others that came off the bench gave us life,” said Canales, who got his seventh league goal of the season. Sociedad will have a chance to avenge the loss on Tuesday when it visits Betis in their round-of-16 clash in the Copa del Rey. Also, fifth-place Villarreal pulled level with Barcelona on points after a 0-0 draw with last-place Huesca. Barcelona is ahead of Villarreal on goal difference. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Joseph Wilson, The Associated Press
A five-year-old boy from Sainte-Marie-de-Kent, N.B., has been picked up by the big leagues. A video of Nicholas Allain riding a mini-Zamboni on his backyard rink has been shared by the NHL on its Instagram page. In the video, Nicholas is driving a battery-operated John Deere tractor made for kids that was modified to clean the backyard rink his dad, Marty, built for him. It was Marty's first time making a backyard rink. A Zamboni? He had no idea it was going to be such a hit right out of the gate. "It was pretty cool," Marty said, adding that the NHL Instagram account contacted him in advance to ask permission to share his video. The NHL's official account has 4.5-million followers. "A lot of my friends, and even people that I didn't talk to in a while, reached out and thought it was pretty cool," he said. Marty originally posted the video online in a Facebook page for people who make outdoor rinks. Things just snowballed from there before catching the attention of the NHL. He said his son may not realize how much the video has been shared because he's so young, but he said Nicholas was pretty excited to look at the post the NHL made showing him driving the Zamboni with the caption "FRESH SHEET ALERT." "He watches hockey a little bit," said Marty. He said his son's favorite team is the Vegas Golden Knights because Lukas Cormier, who plays for the team, is also from Sainte-Marie-de-Kent. Marty said he decided to make the rink this year because he was concerned that minor hockey, and access to the local arena, would be interrupted due to COVID-19, which turned out to be true. He started planning in the fall and started building the pieces in the garage. "It was a lot of time," he laughed. "I didn't count my hours but a lot of Friday nights in the garage with a few cold pops." The project turned out to be quite elaborate with rounded corners and boards painted to look like a professional rink, topped off with bright flood lights for practices at night. He's already planning to make the rink bigger next year. "I wanted to do something special for my son," he said. "I wanted to do something where he could really practise his shot." It didn't take Marty long to realize that he had the perfect opportunity to make a small Zamboni for his son to help care for the ice surface. Marty rigged the machine with studded tires, a bucket, hose and a sheet of cloth to groom the ice. "He can actually manoeuvre around and get it all done if he wants to — if a five-year-old wants to," Marty laughed. Marty said Nicholas would rather skate on the rink than clean it, even with his Zamboni.
WASHINGTON — Now that he’s set to play for the Washington Nationals this season, Ryan Zimmerman might stick around a little longer, too. Zimmerman and the Nationals made it official Saturday, announcing his $1 million, one-year contract. The deal came after the Nats’ longest-tenured player opted out of the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season. “If I can settle into this role and do well this year, by no means does this have to be my last year,” the 36-year-old Zimmerman said on a Zoom call with reporters. “At least that’s the way I’m looking at it.” Zimmerman is a two-time All-Star and bats right-handed. His playing time likely will diminish after Washington traded for switch-hitting first baseman Josh Bell from Pittsburgh last month. It’s still uncertain whether the National League will employ the designated hitter this year. It was used as part of the new rules added for the virus-abbreviated season. Zimmerman, however, wasn’t looking for a new opportunity in another city. “Playing anywhere else would be really weird. Wouldn’t really be worth it,” he said. Zimmerman has played 15 seasons in the majors, all for the Nationals. They took him with their first pick in the 2005 draft soon after moving from Montreal to Washington. Zimmerman boosted the franchise to its World Series championship in 2019. He didn’t play last year, choosing to sit out because of concerns about his family’s health during the pandemic. His mother has multiple sclerosis; he and his wife had their third child last year. “Me coming back this year was in no means for like a victory lap sort of thing,” he said. “This is about coming back because I still think I can play the game at a high level, and I still think I can help the team win.” The Nationals went 26-34 last season, tied with the Mets for last in the NL East. Zimmerman batted .257 with six homers and 27 RBIs in 171 at-bats in 2019. He is a career .279 hitter with 270 home runs and 1,015 RBIs. Zimmerman said he was pretty certain he’d return to the diamond. “I don’t think it was ever 100%, but I don’t think it was under, like, 95%,” he said. “Once I was hanging out at home and watching the games and kind of getting into life without baseball, I think that number shot up to pretty close to 100% very quickly on my end.” Zimmerman thanked general manager Mike Rizzo and the organization for the chance to play again. “I didn’t know if they were going to offer me a major league deal, or if they were going to want me to come down on a minor league deal,” he said. “I’m 36 years old, and I haven’t played baseball in a year. So I think that shows, obviously, the respect that (Rizzo) and the team have for me. I can’t tell you how much I appreciate that.” Zimmerman gave up a $2 million salary last season, but received a $2 million buyout for the declined option at the end of his previous contract. In addition to his $1 million base salary this year, Zimmerman can earn $250,000 for games: $50,000 each for 50, 65, 80, 95 and 100. He also can make $250,000 for plate appearances: $50,000 apiece for 200, 250, 300, 350 and 400. ___ More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press