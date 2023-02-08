Video: Another mix Thursday afternoon (2-7-23)
Tyler has more.
The First Lady presented two awards at Sunday’s music event
’The Last of Us’ fans are offering new context to the fact that the Oscar-winning actor has never publicly dated a woman over 25
Republicans erupted when the president said they wanted to cut Social Security and Medicare.
Trump's new lawyer in the case brought by E. Jean Carroll asked for a six-week delay to the trial, which would push it from April all the way to June.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were caught having a tense conversation during the 2023 Grammys and everyone's speculating on what was said.
With Russia back on the offensive after significant Ukrainian combat successes around Kharkiv and Kherson in the second half of 2022, the past few weeks have been the bloodiest so far of an already bloody war, with both sides taking extraordinarily heavy casualties. Expect it to get worse.
Sarah McLachlan's Super Bowl ad for Busch Light is being called a "masterpiece." Watch it here.
Ellie Beardsmore was worried if she'd 'be able to fully love myself or be intimate with someone again', but says the stoma bag ended up giving her more 'freedom' in life.
Adrian and Brooke Gilley were wearing disguises when police found them in a Winn Dixie grocery store in northern Florida with their fugitive mother
Ukraine claims the last 24 hours were the deadliest of the war for Russian troops, as Moscow hurls tens of thousands of freshly mobilised soldiers and mercenaries into relentless winter assaults in the east.
Samson Price, 48, attacked an 18-year-old man who was previously arrested in connection with his son's drowning in Wigan.
Former President Donald Trump escalated his attacks on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday, seizing on a story that his rival for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination partied with underage students when he worked as a teacher at a Georgia high school.
The reality star showed off her curves in a barely-there swimsuit covered in sparkly studs
The U.S. Navy on Tuesday released the first close-up photos of operations to recover parts of the Chinese surveillance balloon shot down on Saturday. The photos show debris recovery efforts on Sunday off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, the Navy said. Divers were working to retrieve other parts of the balloon's payload assembly -- estimated to be the size of three buses -- that likely sunk to the bottom in about 45 feet of water in the area.
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
‘You ought to be embarrassed’, Sen Mitt Romney appears to tell embattled Republican congressman
It seems another Oscar winner will be replacing him
‘The Trump administration was a national security nightmare’
Igor Mangushev, who was filmed last year brandishing the purported skull of a slain Ukrainian soldier, was shot in the head at close range over the weekend.
Rubio wondered aloud why Biden "waited so long" to tell people about the Chinese spy balloon, but was called out by ABC's Jonathan Karl.