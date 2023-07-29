Video: Afternoon Showers and Storms Saturday (07-29-23)
We are tracking a front bringing showers and storms this afternoon. Marissa is forecasting a drying trend as we move into Sunday, tune in for the latest details
Thousands of homes remained without power into Thursday after a major storm swept powerful wind gusts through parts of southwestern Ontario, toppling trees onto houses and wreaking widespread damage on power lines. Hydro One reported power outages for more than 7,000 customers as of 1:30 p.m. Thursday concentrated around the hard-hit regions of Essex County and Chatham-Kent. Mary Ann Rampersaud said she witnessed some of the worst damage in the small community of Harrow, where the storm passed t
Rounds of severe storms could spark a risk for tornadoes for some areas during the day on Friday
A disturbance just east of Jacksonville will bring rain to Florida.
A fresh batch of thunderstorms will push through southern Ontario through the overnight hours Friday into Saturday morning
CROWSNEST PASS, Alta. — Mounties say two Alberta hikers have been found dead at the bottom of a ridge at Mount Coulthard, a summit in the Rocky Mountains. RCMP were informed Wednesday night that the two hikers who were making their way along the North York Creek Plane Crash Trail, outside Coleman, Alta., had not returned when planned. Officers and search and rescue teams began looking for the two men by ground and air. The hikers’ bodies were found the next evening. The men, who were 34 and 35,
A fresh batch of thunderstorms will push through southern Ontario through Saturday morning, but will begin to clear out by the afternoon, making for a much more pleasant second half to the day
He was about 100 miles out from Galveston, Texas, when he spotted the incredibly rare sea creature.
A Florida man captured video of a 6-foot alligator struggling to squeeze through his fence -- and then he found the reptile's nest.
A popular campground on southern Vancouver Island will be closed until Monday after a bear went after campers' food earlier this week. Leena Turunen was camping at French Beach Provincial Park, about 60 kilometres west of Victoria, on July 25, and was sleeping in her car. In an email to CBC News, she said a black bear woke her up around 5 a.m. on Wednesday as it scraped the drivers side door, broke the side mirror and tried to climb on to the roof. "When I lay on the horn, it moved less than fiv
Power was briefly out for thousands of residents downtown and Walkerville after a brief but strong thunderstorm hit Windsor and Essex County. And another thunderstorm may be in the forecast for Friday evening. Enwin reported that as many as 7,000 people were without power for a brief stretch Friday afternoon. Even as power was restored and the storm cleaned, Environment Canada issued a thunderstorm watch for Friday evening. A car parked in a puddle on Crawford Avenue after a brief but heavy thun
The two cubs were born July 12 to first-time mom Diana, a Sumatran tiger.
Weather experts warn of "dangerously hot conditions" over the weekend for millions of Americans.
The Gulf Stream system, the vital ocean currents running through the northern part of the Atlantic Ocean, could collapse soon due to the threat of global warming, according to a new study published in the journal Nature. Eric Sorensen explains when it could happen, how likely it is to occur, and the potential consequences.
Emergency officials are working to repair a water main break that has caused major flooding in Montreal's Saint-Michel neighbourhood Friday morning and left several vehicles and basements submerged in water. Police and firefighters have closed off a large section of the area — from Jean-Talon Street to Bélanger Street and between 15th and 20th avenues — where water continues to flow.Videos taken from the area show deep and rushing water filling the streets and multiple vehicles partially submerg
Hurricanes are some of nature’s fiercest storms. It takes surprisingly little to make them fizzle out, and Saharan dust is one of the biggest culprits
FREDERICTON — The torrential rain that washed out roads, bridges and a key rail link in Nova Scotia on the weekend is is being described as another sign that engineers cannot rely on past weather patterns to design infrastructure able to withstand rising sea levels and destructive storms. Slobodan Simonovic said that when planning infrastructure, builders consider population needs, precipitation and other weather data. "This design is usually based on historical observations, how much rain we've
Maps, satellite images and before and after pictures show the extent of wildfires across Greece.
PORSTMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man celebrating his birthday on the ocean with his three daughters captured video of something so rare that even marine scientists are jealous — three humpback whales leaping from the water in near perfect unison. “It was such an uplifting thing to see. Just incredible," Robert Addie said. The Portsmouth man, now a home remodeler, spent decades on the water as a commercial fisherman in Massachusetts and Alaska. In that time, he has seen thousands of whales
Dangerously high temperatures are expected to linger this weekend for Southern California's valleys, mountains and deserts, but cooling is finally on the horizon.