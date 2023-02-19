Video: Active Pattern Taking Shape This Week (2-19-23)
Matt has more on the late week winter storm.
Matt has more on the late week winter storm.
Ahead of 'American Idol' host Ryan Seacrest's 'Live With Kelly and Ryan' leaving announcement, his girlfriend Aubrey Paige paid tribute to him on Instagram.
Alexandria Cress Borys, 26, was allegedly shot by Christina Harrison in Irmo, South Carolina, on Valentine’s Day
Pamela Anderson, 55, showed off toned abs in a barely-there cutout dress, posing “without makeup” in recent photos the “Baywatch” star shared to Instagram.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly undecided about attending the coronation this spring amid worries it will be a toxic environment.
Glenn Kirschner has previously predicted that the former president will be indicted for his role in the Jan. 6 attack.
"Queen of Me" singer Shania Twain made an appearance at the BRIT Awards where she presented an award to Harry Styles. See her stunning dress here.
The Prince and Princess of Wales hit the red carpet at the 76th EE BAFTA Film Awards in London on Sunday
Danielle Stafford, 29, was arrested when officers smelled cannabis coming from her vehicle and then found a bag of the drug worth £1,308 behind the driver's seat.
Zelenskiy referred to several towns in Donbas, where fighting has been focused for months, saying "the more losses Russia suffers there, in Donbas - in Bakhmut, Vuhledar, Marinka, Kreminna - the faster we will be able to end this war with Ukraine's victory". Zelenskiy outlined the state of defense in other sectors after what he described as an "extended" meeting of the military command.
Timothy Heaphy told The Times that he thinks at least four members of Trump's inner circle could be charged by the Justice Department.
Rupert Murdoch privately described pro-Trump election fraud claims as "damaging" and "crazy," according to a new court filing.
"From a very young age, my mother told me not to tell anyone that I have this famous dad," Tessa Gourin said of father Jack Nicholson in a new interview
From Lars von Trier to John Cameron Mitchell and almost every Vincent Gallo movie, here are the films that captured real sex scenes.
Donald Trump Jr. said that his family cut him off when he chose to take a year off but forgot to cancel his gas card.
Jennifer Lopez, 53, danced in blue lingerie on Instagram for Valentine’s Day. She wore a blue Intimissi lingerie set. Plus, details on her skincare routine.
All that glitters is not gold, the old saying warns, but it may be just as valuable under new government rules for buried treasure.
REUTERS/Toby MelvilleWelcome to this week’s edition of Royalist, The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Will Andrew be forced out of Royal Lodge?Sources claim a “distraught” Prince Andrew believes King Charles is trying to force him out of his Windsor home by cutting his annual grant. The Mail on Sunday says Andrew is “furious” at this prospect, which will mean he won’t be able to maintain the upkeep of Royal Lodge.
Classicist shared her opinion on the royal couple in a recent interview
Jeremy Renner continues his battle to recover from massive injuries sustained when he was trapped by a 14,000- pound snowplow. The actor posted a video on Saturday of his leg receiving electro-therapy treatment, part of the regiment attempting to heal more than 30 broken bones sustained in the January accident. “Electric, stimulation, workout out and muscle […]
Charlotte Comer, 30, from Earl's Croome, Worcestershire, killed herself after struggling to get help with Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD), an inquest heard.