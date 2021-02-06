Video: Up to 9 inches of snow possible for areas of eastern Massachusetts
A warmer ocean breeze should keep snow totals along the Massachusetts coast lower.
A warmer ocean breeze should keep snow totals along the Massachusetts coast lower.
Carson Wentz threw 16 touchdowns against 15 interceptions in 12 starts last season.
Jake Allen made 34 saves while Josh Anderson and Jeff Petry each scored as Montreal beat Ottawa on Saturday afternoon.
The Rangers will boast a powerful middle of the lineup with Khris Davis and Joey Gallo.
The NBA will allow small gatherings for players on the road, but that's it.
Drew Brees reduced his salary to a little over $1 million for 2021.
Kansas City police say Reid is under investigation for driver impairment.
The No. 3 seed downed world No. 80 Corentin Moutet of France 6-1, 6-2 in a semifinal at the Murray River Open.
Super Bowl weekend will have a much different feel in Las Vegas this year.
Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse outlines what he was told by game officials on Kevin Durant missing tip-off, then joining the game before ultimately leaving.
Super Bowl LV pits Patrick Mahomes and the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
When questioned by a friend about how he stacked up with Peyton Manning in 2014, Tom Brady said he had plenty of time to distance himself from the competition. Then he went ahead and became the best ever.
At 25, in his fourth season, Patrick Mahomes is among the most accomplished young professional athletes of all time.
Always stream against the Senators, Mike Hoffman is finding his groove, and eight more takeaways from a tumultuous week in fantasy hockey.
By scoring 12 goals in two matches over four days, Manchester United’s players are showing they have the firepower to challenge Manchester City for the English Premier League title. The problem is, they don’t have the defence to go with it. United conceded a goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time to draw Everton 3-3 at home on Saturday for a result that highlighted the vibrancy of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team going forward but the vulnerability of it at the back. Helped by the record-tying 9-0 win over Southampton on Tuesday, United has the most goals in the league with 49 — six more than the next best, Liverpool. But with 30 goals conceded, United has the worst defence in the top 10. City, on the other hand, has conceded only 13 and goes into Sunday’s showdown with Liverpool with a two-point lead over United and two games in hand. “The last kick of the ball makes us go home really disappointed,” Solskjaer said. “We have lost two points on a long thump upfield, which we should have defended. “We need to stop conceding easy goals.” The results of United’s last three games at Old Trafford underline the team’s inconsistency that is likely to undermine a title challenge: Before the 9-0 win over Southampton came a 2-1 loss to last-placed Sheffield United. United led Everton 2-0 at halftime thanks to Edinson Cavani’s header and a nonchalant strike by Bruno Fernandes, who floated a long-range shot over goalkeeper Robin Olsen and into the corner after producing a dummy to create some space outside the area. Everton responded with two goals in a four-minute span early in the second half, through Abdoulaye Doucoure and James Rodriguez. United regained the lead in the 70th when Olsen allowed a header from Scott McTominay to squirm past him. Dominic Calvert-Lewin grabbed the late equalizer following a free kick. SUCCESSIVE DEFEATS With a second defeat in four days, Arsenal slipped further away from the European qualification places. Mikel Arteta’s team lost at Aston Villa 1-0 after conceding a deflected goal after 74 seconds to Ollie Watkins. On Tuesday, Arsenal lost at Wolverhampton 2-1 after having two players sent off. After a recent resurgence, Arsenal has dropped back to 10th place, nine points behind Liverpool in fourth. Arteta had no qualms about the performance of his players, though, saying: “Really strong performance. We completely dominated the game, we dominated every department, and we should have won.” Still, Villa took the points and moved to eighth place, four points above Arsenal. CONTENTIOUS CALL Referee Mike Dean was adjudged to have got a red-card decision incorrect when his sending-off of Southampton defender Jan Bednarek in a 9-0 loss to Man United on Tuesday was rescinded by the Football Association later. Another contentious call by the eccentric official in West Ham’s match at Fulham on Saturday could be scrutinized in the coming days, too. At a free kick in second-half stoppage time, Tomas Soucek appeared to be attempting to get his hands free when he lifted his left arm and brushed his elbow against the face of the Fulham player marking him, Aleksandar Mitrovic. Mitrovic fell to the ground theatrically and Dean was advised by VAR to look at the incident on the pitchside monitor. After an extensive review, he showed Soucek a red card, much to the disbelief of the Czech Republic midfielder. “I’m a bit embarrassed for Mike Dean — the level of referee he is -- to make that decision,” West Ham manager David Moyes said. “It was obvious to everyone it was accidental.” Fulham manager Scott Parker agreed. “The game is becoming very sterile,” Parker said, referring to the use of technology. Fulham remained without a win since Nov. 30 and the draw didn’t help the third-from-last team move closer to leaving the relegation zone. That’s because Burnley, the team above Fulham, drew with Brighton 1-1 to maintain the eight-point gap. STRUGGLING SAINTS Southampton made it 12 goals conceded in two games by producing another woeful defensive display in a 3-2 loss at Newcastle, which ended the game with nine men. After his reprieve from the FA, Bednarek started at St. James’ Park but deflected the ball into his own net for one of the goals -- like he did against United on Tuesday. Goalkeeper Alex McCarthy was at fault for the third Newcastle goal -- scored by Miguel Almiron for his second of the game -- because of a sloppy pass out from the back. Newcastle's Jeff Hendrick was sent off in the 50th and Fabian Schar was carried off in the 78th without being replaced as the team had already made three substitutions. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80 Steve Douglas, The Associated Press
Last year's MVP, Finals MVP and All-Star Game MVP aren't happy with the NBA.
ATLANTA — Now that he's locked in to the Atlanta Braves, Marcell Ozuna couldn't resist a good-natured poke at general manager Alex Anthopoulos. “Alex, I have a question for you,” Ozuma said to Anthopoulos as the two took part in a Zoom call Saturday. “Why didn't you sign me at the end of the season?'" Instead, the Braves waited until a couple of weeks before the start of spring training to reach a four-year, $65 million deal with a slugger who just missed out on the National League's Triple Crown during the abbreviated 2020 season. The return of Ozuna ensures the Braves, who have won three straight NL East titles, will remain one of the top championship contenders heading into a new season. They came up one win short of the World Series a year ago, losing to the eventual champion Los Angeles Dodgers in a seven-game NL Championship Series after squandering a 3-1 lead. Now, having bolstered their rotation with the free-agent signings of Charlie Morton and Drew Smyly, they've ensured their potent lineup returns largely intact in 2021. “We have a really good club,” Anthopoulos said. “We have a World Series-calibre club. We need things to break right and so on, but everybody on the roster believes we're capable of winning the World Series.” The Braves knew they wanted to bring back Ozuna — who led the NL with 18 homers and 56 RBIs and finished third in batting average at .338 — but they were slow to make their move after quickly signing Morton and Smyly to one-year deals at the start of free agency. Just a few days before the deal with the Braves was finalized Friday, Ozuna expected to playing elsewhere in 2021. He had an offer from the Tampa Bay Rays, but held out for something better. Finally, the Braves jumped into the mix. It took only one day to reach an agreement. “We didn't talk contract until a day or two ago,” Anthopoulos said. “It was done real quick.” Ozuna, never shy about speaking his mind, jumped in to ask why the deal wasn't done earlier. It was all in good fun, but Anthopoulos said it took a while to sort out payroll considerations heading into another season that will surely be impacted of the coronavirus pandemic. “At the beginning of the off-season, there was a lot of uncertainty from a team payroll standpoint and an industry standpoint," he said. “When guys get to free agency, it takes time.” Th Braves also had to consider whether the designated hitter would return in the NL for another season. Ozuna thrived in 2020 while serving mostly as the DH. For now, that one-year experiment is off the table after the players rejected a proposal to delay the start of the regular season. Unless there's a change of course, Ozuna will start for the Braves in left field, where his defensive limitations will surely be in the spotlight. Anthopoulos danced around that issue when asked if there were any concerns about Ozuna holding down a full-time defensive role. “We feel like when Marcell is in left field, he's solid," the GM said. “He's worked hard with all our coaches so he can continue to be a great player offensively, defensively and running the bases.” While Ozuna's defence could be an issue, there is no question about his impact on the Braves' offence. Batting behind Freddie Freeman, Ozuna was a major reason why the Atlanta first baseman captured the NL MVP award. If Ozuna had gone elsewhere, the Braves would have been left with a huge hole to fill. Now, they return a lineup that features four players who reached double-figure homers in the 60-game season and scored just one less run than the major league-leading Dodgers. But Ozuna's impact goes beyond his impressive numbers. He quickly became one of the most popular players in the Braves clubhouse, adding even more fire to a young, confident team with his various celebrations. From his “mix it up" mantra to posing for a “selfie” on the basepaths after hitting a playoff homer, Ozuna's flair was apparent almost every time out. After initially signing Ozuna to an $18 million, one-year deal, the Braves were willing to go long term to keep the 30-year-old in Atlanta. “We needed that season to feel comfortable about giving him this type of contract," Anthopoulos said. “Where we are as a team, where he is in his career, where we are with our core, he fits really well.” ___ Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963 His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paulnewberry ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Paul Newberry, The Associated Press
Spieth had 10 birdies and eight pars to enter the final round tied with Xander Schauffele at 18-under.
OTTAWA — The Canadiens continue to get victories from their backup goaltender. Canadiens goalie Jake Allen made 34 saves, while Josh Anderson and Jeff Petry each scored a goal in a 2-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday afternoon. Allen allowed one goal on 35 shots, improving his record to 4-1-0. The backup goaltender got the start in favour of Canadiens starter Carey Price and got the better of Senators starter Matt Murray, who made 30 saves in a losing effort. "That's why I've been brought in here, to give Carey (Price) some rest," Allen said. "He's played the most minutes in the league the last five, six years." Allen was acquired by the Canadiens this past off-season via trade, in exchange for a third and seventh round draft choice from the 2020 draft and a seventh in 2022. Senators forward Colin White scored his team's lone goal. The Canadiens (8-2-2) victory avenged a 3-2 loss to the basement-dwelling Senators (2-9-1) Thursday night at the Bell Centre. The Sens were hoping to win back-to-back games for the first time all season. Ottawa won its first game of the season back on Jan. 15, only to be winless in their next nine games prior to Thursday. Senators forward Derek Stepan seemed pleased with how his team played over their last two games. "I think our last six periods, we're starting to trend to the direction of the way we want to play," Stepan said. "It's a good hockey club over there (in Montreal). I felt like we did some very good things for six periods." Petry opened the scoring at 6:10 of the first period with a power play goal. He fired the puck from the blueline, with the puck deflecting off an Ottawa player's stick before beating Murray. The Canadiens had been unsuccessful in their last eight power-play opportunities prior to the goal. A little under six minutes later, White equalized for the Senators with his second goal of the season with a power-play goal of his own. White poked the puck past Allen while he was posted in front of the netminder. Stepan and Josh Norris each picked up an assist on the play. Following a scoreless second period, the Canadiens scored the go-ahead goal 95 seconds into the final frame. Anderson scored his eighth of the season after following up on shots from fellow linemates Jonathan Drouin and Nick Suzuki. Murray saved shots from both players before Anderson put the puck past him with a shot from the slot. It was Anderson's fourth goal in three games. Later in the third period, Canadiens forward Jake Evans momentarily left the game after taking a hit from Senators defenceman Erik Gudbranson. The defenceman's shoulder caught the head of Evans before the Canadiens forward fell to the ice. No penalty was called. "It was a shoulder to the head," Canadiens centre Phillip Danault said. But once the final horn sounded, it was the Canadiens who skated away with the win. Montreal returns to action Wednesday where they'll play the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Centre. Ottawa will play the Edmonton Oilers on Monday. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2021. The Canadian Press
TAMPA, Fla. — Radio Row at the Super Bowl is usually one of the most happening spots during the week, reaching peak levels on Thursday and Friday as players, celebrities and entertainers bounce from one interview to another, promoting various brands and talking about the big game. Because of COVID-19, it was nearly empty this year. According to NFL spokesman Michael Signora, 33 stations were scheduled to broadcast live, down from approximately 100 a year ago. It seemed even fewer showed up to do their shows at socially distanced tables at the Super Bowl Media Center inside the Tampa Convention Center. Still, virtual interviews made it possible for brands to book guests on multiple radio stations throughout the week. SiriusXM normally has five or six different sports, entertainment and music shows on site airing simultaneously from their set. They only sent one this year. SiriusXM NFL Radio’s Jim Miller and Pat Kirwan hosted their show, “Movin’ The Chains,” from Radio Row on Thursday and Friday. “It was different and everybody was socially distancing and obviously not as many media outlets but I credit the NFL for pulling this off,” said Miller, a former quarterback for the Steelers and Bears. “We still had live guests, including live guests from the Chiefs and Buccaneers. It was just done virtually, a credit to technology. The listeners and fans still got in-person, live interviews with key components that will drive the story lines leading to the game.” Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders, New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley, San Francisco 49ers two-time Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle, WWE’s Mojo Rawley and former NFL quarterback Carson Palmer were among several guests who appeared on the AP Pro Football Podcast from Radio Row. Although virtual interviews worked well, many are eager to see the normal spectacle return. “Athlete media tours on Radio Row have been an annual pilgrimage for The Brand Amp staff and clients going back decades,” said Jason Farhadi, PR Manager at The Brand Amp. “We expect we will be back to multiple athletes promoting multiple brands in Los Angeles next year.” Alex Onaindia, CEO at Distinction Agency, booked Washington safety Deshazor Everett and WNBA star Erica Wheeler on several shows virtually. “Radio Row is a spectacle every year that has a buzz and excitement for media, athletes and sponsors,” Onaindia said. “Due to the pandemic, all of our interviews in Tampa were virtual and there was less scheduled than a typical year. One of the benefits of Radio Row is the organic networking that happens between everyone in attendance. We all missed that this year.” The idea of Radio Row at the Super Bowl originated in 1992 in Minneapolis when New York’s WFAN broadcast on-site from a local hotel. “Other media and radio personnel saw this and thought it was a great idea,” Signora said. “So, the following year at Super Bowl XXVII, which was held at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, the NFL headquarters and Media Center were in Los Angeles, and that is where ‘Radio Row’ as we know it was born.” It may have been quieter inside the Tampa Convention Center and the sights looked different, but the sound on radio stations across the country was the same. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Rob Maaddi, The Associated Press
MANCHESTER, England — Dominic Calvert-Lewin equalized in the fifth minute of stoppage time for Everton to draw 3-3 at Manchester United, which squandered a chance to move level on points with first-placed Manchester City in the English Premier League on Saturday. It looked like a goalkeeper error by Robin Olsen, who let a header from Scott McTominay squirm past him in the 70th minute, would gift United a victory at Old Trafford. However, in the last play of the game, a free kick from Lucas Digne was glanced on and Calvert-Lewin controlled the ball before prodding it past David De Gea. United is two points behind City, which has two games in hand — the first coming on Sunday at Liverpool. United led 2-0 at halftime thanks to Edinson Cavani's header and a nonchalant strike by Bruno Fernandes, who floated a long-range shot over Olsen and into the corner after producing a dummy to create some space outside the area. Everton responded with two goals in a four-minute span early in the second half, through Abdoulaye Doucoure and James Rodriguez. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press