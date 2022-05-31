Victory Outreach in Stockton is giving new lease on life for men and women
For the last three decades, Victory Outreach in Stockton has worked to help those feeling lost find themselves again. The organization focuses on rehabbing people like former gang members, inmates and drug addicts. “It is just giving me a purpose to live again,” said Carlos Hernandez, who once struggled with addiction. “I was on a path of destruction and living a life of homelessness. I had a life of no purpose and a life of no direction.”