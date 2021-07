The Canadian Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — Pedro Severino and Cedric Mullins homered off Steven Matz, Anthony Santander also went deep and the Baltimore Orioles powered past the Toronto Blue Jays 7-5 Tuesday night. Toronto hit three home runs, too, including No. 28 by Vladimir Guerrero Jr., but all those long balls came after Baltimore had taken a 7-1 lead. After Severino put Baltimore in front with a two-run drive in the fourth inning, Mullins' team-high 16th homer with a man on launched a five-run fifth and chased Matz