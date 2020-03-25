Victoria Police Perform 'Spot Checks' for People in Coronavirus Quarantine

Police in the Australian state of Victoria performed “spot checks” on returned travellers who had been ordered to self-isolate during the coronavirus outbreak.

This video, posted to Facebook on March 24, shows officers visiting a suburban home and asking the resident if they had left the property since entering self-quarantine.

Victoria’s government declared a state of emergency on March 16. Police began performing door-to-door checks on those flouting strict quarantine rules, which required anyone returning from overseas to enter 14-day isolation, after the introduction of the emergency order, local media reported.

There had been 2,252 confirmed cases of COVID-19 diagnosed across Australia by the morning of March 25, of which 411 were in Victoria. Nationwide, eight people had died from the illness. Credit: Eyewatch – Casey Police Service Area via Storyful