Victoria to pay $243mln Commonwealth Games compensation

STORY: Victoria in July pulled out of hosting the quadrennial multi-sport event, which was to have been held in four regional hubs, with Andrews saying costs could have ballooned to more than $4.48 billion from a budgeted $1.66 billion.

The decision has raised the possibility that the Commonwealth Games may not take place for the first time since the Second World War.

The payout comes after another blow was dealt to the long-running event when Canada's Alberta province earlier this month withdrew its support for a bid for the 2030 Games.