Victor Wembanyama dials from long distance
Victor Wembanyama drained eight 3-pointers in the win for the Spurs on Wednesday.
The 2024-2025 NBA season is around its 9-game mark as of Thursday night, so Kevin O'Connor is joined by Tom Haberstroh to share 9 observations about the league and its trends at this roughly 10% completion point in the season.
The Spurs star is only the third player in NBA history to post multiple 5x5 games.
The former Warrior hit six triples on his way to 22 points as the Spurs giant converted just 5-of-18 shots in an emphatic Dallas win.
We take our annual trip too close to the sun, where the Spurs sensation is ready to dominate like never before.
Can the Yankees star match the biggest outlier contract in sports?
The Cavs set a franchise record for most consecutive wins with Friday's victory.
The Dodgers have been interested in Adames and even with Mookie Betts moving back to the infield, Adames would make sense in L.A. Other teams that could make a run at him include the Giants and Braves.
The Yahoo team delivers their most steadfast predictions for Week 11.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri delivers his keys to victory for Week 11.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon delivers his Week 11 viewing guide.
Welcome to our weekend preview show where we get you ready with everything you need to know heading into Sunday and Monday's action. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to share 3 burning fantasy questions he wants answered in Week 11. Behrens also shares the three matchups he has his eye on in Week 11 that will have the most fantasy ramifications.
Butker had surgery to trim the meniscus in his left knee
Nate Tice and Charles McDonald kick off this monster episode by previewing the biggest matchups of an enticing Week 11 slate of NFL games by giving one (or two or three) things to watch in each. Later, Nate is joined by the Athletic's draft guru himself Dane Brugler to deep dive on the 2025 NFL Draft. The duo give strengths and weaknesses of the class and favorite players at each position before diving into their latest big boards and comparing key prospects to keep an eye on.
Here's a look at Week 11 of the NFL season from a betting perspective.
Dominate Week 11 fantasy football matchups with these players with favorable situations in Week 11.
How have the Commanders built such an explosive offense around their rookie QB, and how will it hold up against a surging Eagles defense? Nate Tice breaks down a fascinating clash.
The question from there: Do the Jets want Aaron Rodgers in 2025?
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman take a look at all the finalists for the 2024 MLB end-of-year awards, give an update on the Juan Soto sweepstakes, answer fan questions from the Bar-B-Cast mailbag and recap all the latest baseball news.
McCarthy has experienced swelling after undergoing a meniscus repair in August.