Victor Robles makes leaping catch, starts double play
Heyward appears set to be a Steeler for life.
Ricky Pearsall was shot in the chest in an alleged attempted robbery in San Francisco on Saturday.
Nate Tice is joined by Charles McDonald and Matt Harmon to give their final predictions ahead of the 2024 NFL season, including awards like MVP and rookies of the year, division winners, Super Bowl champs and more.
Replay officials overturned an incomplete pass call with three seconds to go to give Arkansas State a 34-31 win over Central Arkansas.
With Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season here, Dalton Del Don reveals his boldest fantasy predictions for the players of the AFC.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 1 PPR rankings for fantasy football.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 1 running back rankings to kick off the 2024 season.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 1 kicker rankings to kick off the 2024 season.
Our fantasy football draft kit is here to help you crush your 2024 drafts and build championship-winning teams!
Hudson's catch set up USC's first TD of the game.
LSU has now lost five straight opening games with Sunday's loss in Las Vegas
The Kansas City Royals added three bats off waivers that could help their postseason drive.
ACU lost 52-51 to Tech on Saturday after a two-point conversion for the win failed.
Week 1 of the 2024 college football season is (mostly) in the books and things are looking great for Georgia, Notre Dame and Miami, while the season is already off to a rocky start for Clemson & Florida.
The nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning entered the Longhorns' game against Colorado State in the third quarter.
Ohtani recorded his 44th homer of the season amid his push for an unprecedented 50-50 season.
Florida gave up 41 points to No. 19 Miami as it embarked on a schedule that looks to be the toughest in college football.
Darren Baker, best known for being carried out of harm's way as a 3-year-old bat boy during the 2002 World Series, is being called up to the Major Leagues by the Washington Nationals.
Caitlin Clark scored a career-high 31 points to lead the Indiana Fever to a 100–81 victory over the Chicago Sky. Indiana wins the season series, 3–1.
