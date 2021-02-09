Victor Oladipo with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets
MELBOURNE, Australia — When faced with adversity in her first competitive match in 15 months, Bianca Andreescu recalled how she persevered in some of her big victories in her breakout 2019 season. It helped the Canadian overcome a stiff challenge in a 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 first-round win over Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu on Monday at the Australian Open. Serving at 3-3 in the deciding set and down love-40, Andreescu reeled off five straight points for the hold and took control of the match from there. "I have a little bit of a feel of how it is to be in that situation," she said. "But I was super-relieved to get that game because I'm sure things would have been different afterwards (otherwise)." Andreescu said it reminded her of a similar three-set win over Angelique Kerber in the 2019 Indian Wells final. "I was just thinking about that and how calm I was during that match," she said. "So I was telling myself, 'Stay calm. Stay cool and just put your first serve in — because I think my first serve today was very effective — which I did." A service break followed and Andreescu served out for the win, completing the victory with an overhead smash. It was part of an impressive 5-0 Day 1 performance by Canadian players at Melbourne Park. Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., and Vancouver's Rebecca Marino posted straight-set victories in the morning draw. Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., earned wins later in the day. Shapovalov, the No. 11 seed, was pushed the distance by Italy's Jannik Sinner, needing all five sets to complete a 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 win over the 19-year-old Italian in nearly four hours. Sinner, ranked 32nd, won an Australian Open tune-up event on Sunday. "It's not a name you want to see in your draw in the first round," Shapovalov said. "But on the other side, for me, it was fun leading up to the match. When I saw it, I was like 'OK, this is exciting.' He's in great form. I feel like I had two great matches the week before so I feel like I'm in form. I was excited for it and it lived up to the expectations. It was a long five-set match, which is literally what I expected." The 20th-seeded Auger-Aliassime cruised to a 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 win over German lucky loser Cedrik-Marcel Stebe. Raonic, the No. 14 seed, dispatched Argentina's Federico Coria 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 while Marino beat Australian wild-card entry Kimberly Birrell 6-0, 7-6 (9). It was Marino's first Grand Slam appearance since 2013 and her first win at a major since 2011. She qualified for the event by winning three matches earlier this month. "I hadn't even thought about it being 10 years (since a Grand Slam win)," Marino said. "I'm obviously so, so pleased to come off with that win. To make it through qualifying and everything, really proud of myself and my fighting spirit. I don't know what to say, I'm a little flabbergasted." Marino will face No. 19 seed Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic in the second round. Shapovalov next meets Australian Bernard Tomic, Raonic gets France's Corentin Moutet and Auger-Aliassime squares off with Australia's James Duckworth. Seeded eighth in Melbourne, Andreescu appeared to get a favourable opening matchup in drawing the 138th-ranked Buzarnescu. But the veteran left-hander gave Andreescu all she could handle. Andreescu looked like she hadn't missed a beat in a tidy opening set. Her aggressiveness paid off early but Buzarnescu raised her game in the second set, going for more winners and forcing Andreescu into a more defensive posture. However, Andreescu was poised in the decider and ramped up her play when needed. Unforced errors were rather high for both players — Andreescu had 34 compared to 29 for her opponent — but the Canadian had a 27-11 edge in winners. "I don't want to be too hard on myself," Andreescu said. "It's my first match back. I'm just super-relieved that I was able to win today." Andreescu tore her left meniscus at the WTA Tour finals in October 2019. The injury hampered her in early 2020 and she declined to return when the WTA Tour resumed play after taking a break due to the pandemic. Andreescu appeared quite comfortable on court in her return and seemed to be moving well. She mixed her shots up nicely to keep Buzarnescu off balance. Andreescu, from Misissauga, Ont., will meet Taiwan's Hsieh Su-Wei in the second round. Ranked outside the top 150 prior to 2019, Andreescu won three tournaments that year and became one of the biggest stars in the sport. A win over Serena Williams at the U.S. Open made Andreescu Canada's first Grand Slam singles champion. After a two-week hard quarantine upon arrival in Melbourne, Andreescu pulled out of a warmup tournament last week on the eve of the competition. She decided instead to maximize her practice and training time for the first Grand Slam of the 2021 season. Her coach, Sylvain Bruneau, watched Monday's match from a front-row seat at a mostly empty John Cain Arena. Bruneau tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Australia last month but said he's feeling fine now. Leylah Annie Fernandez of Laval, Que., and Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil, the other two Canadians in the singles draws, were scheduled to play Tuesday. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2021. The Canadian Press
SAN ANTONIO — Dejounte Murray had 27 points, 10 rebounds and eight steals, DeMar DeRozan had 21 points and 10 assists, and the San Antonio Spurs beat the Golden State Warriors 105-100 on Monday night. Stephen Curry had 32 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. added 24 points for the Golden State, which was without injured centres James Wiseman and Kevon Looney. Murray hit a step-back, 23-foot 3-pointer with 12.6 seconds remaining that gave the Spurs a 101-97 lead. Curry shook his head and mocked kicking the ball following Murray’s shot, but responded after a timeout with his own fall-away 3-pointer. DeRozan closed out the game by making four straight free throws. The teams will meet again Tuesday night in San Antonio. The Spurs trailed by as many as 14 points in the first half before rallying. Curry made three early 3-pointers and finished 6 of 11 on 3s. Mychal Mulder’s 3-pointer gave the Warriors a 45-31 lead with 8:25 remaining in the first half. Draymond Green had seven points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for Golden State. Murray equaled his season high for a game with five steals in the first half. His eight steals are the most in a game in the league this season. Murray intercepted a long outlet for his sixth steal, which led to DeRozan’s 3-pointer that pared the Spurs’ deficit to 64-63 with 9:29 remaining in the third. San Antonio captured its first lead a minute later at 65-64 on Jakob Poeltl’s layup. The Warriors closed the third quarter on a 10-6 run, scoring all five of their baskets on layups, dunks or short jumpers. The Spurs responded with a 10-2 run to open the fourth capped by Patty Mills’ 3-pointer for an 88-82 lead with 8:35 remaining. TIP-INS Warriors: Wiseman missed his fourth straight game with a sprained left wrist. The rookie suffered the injury Jan. 30 against Detroit. ... Klay Thompson, who is expected to miss the season following right Achilles tendon surgery, was in attendance. Thompson wore a boot as he sat on the second row of the Warriors’ bench. Spurs: The Spurs are targeting a return by fans for late February or early March following the city’s annual Stock Show & Rodeo, according to an email sent to season ticket holders last week. The Spurs invited family members as well as full-time staff members to attend Monday’s game as part of a test run for whenever fans can return. ... DeRozan collected his 1,000th assist with the Spurs, making him the only player in franchise history with 3,000 points and 1,000 assists in less than 200 games for San Antonio. ... The Spurs improved to 3-7 this season when trailing at halftime. The Warriors led 59-54 at the break. UP NEXT After the teams close out their back-to-back, the Warriors host Orlando on Thursday and the Spurs play at Atlanta on Friday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Raul Dominguez, The Associated Press
DALLAS — Kristaps Porzingis had 27 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks, Luka Doncic scored 26 points and the Dallas Mavericks held off the Minnesota Timberwolves 127-122 on Monday night. Tim Hardaway added 24 points off the bench as the Mavericks won their second straight at home after a six-game skid at the American Airlines Center. They led by 25 in the second quarter before the Timberwolves pulled within 123-120 with 50 seconds left. Josh Richardson hit a jumper with 27 seconds to go for a five-point lead and Malik Beasley missed a 3-pointer seconds later. Beasley tied a season high with 30 points, 27 in the second half, and rookie Anthony Edwards added 22 for the Timberwolves, who finished a five-game road trip 1-4. Porzingis had 15 points and six rebounds in the first quarter as Dallas led 43-22. It was the most points for the Mavericks in one period this season and the second straight game in which the Wolves have allowed 43 in the first quarter. The Mavericks led 71-51 at halftime behind 18 points from Hardaway. It was the third straight game in which they have scored at least 70 points in a half to set a franchise record. TIP-INS Timberwolves: D’Angelo Russell, the team’s second-leading scorer, sat out the second half with left leg soreness after scoring six points in six minutes. … Karl-Anthony Towns missed his 12th consecutive game while in the health and safety protocols, but his status was upgraded from out to doubtful. Mavericks: It was Doncic’s career-best 11th straight game with at least 25 points. … Last in 3-point percentage going into the game at 33.8%, Dallas hit 6 of 12 3-pointers during the first quarter. UP NEXT Timberwolves: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday in their first home game since Jan. 31. Mavericks: Host Atlanta on Wednesday for the middle game of a seven-game homestand. The Mavericks won at Atlanta 112-106 last Wednesday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
ST. LOUIS — Clayton Keller scored the tying goal with seven-tenths of a second remaining in regulation and Christian Dvorak's shootout goal was the winner, leading the Arizona Coyotes to a 4-3 win over the St. Louis Blues on Monday night. Conor Garland and Dvorak scored in regulation, and Darcy Kuemper made 39 saves as Arizona has won its third consecutive game over the Blues in St. Louis. Ryan O’Reilly scored twice and David Perron added a goal for St. Louis. Jordan Binnington made 23 saves. The Blues have lost three straight games for the first time this season. Arizona forced overtime when Keller, a St. Louis native, scored his fourth goal of the season in the final second with Kuemper pulled for an extra attacker. O’Reilly scored his second goal of the game and sixth of the season 3:43 into the second period on a deflection off Tyler Pitlick’s stick. Dvorak tied the game 2-2 when he swatted a rebound from Nick Schmaltz’s shot over Binnington’s pad 11 seconds into the Coyotes power play with 8:24 remaining in the second period. The goal was his seventh of the season and sixth in five games. Perron put the Blues ahead 2-1 when he got his own rebound, skated around Kuemper, and shot the puck into an empty net 8:11 into the second period. O’Reilly’s scored his first goal on a power play 6:31 into the first period. It was the Blues’ first in 14 power-play opportunities. Garland tied the game 1-1 when he one-timed a shot past Binnington 1:48 into the second period for his fifth of the season. St. Louis was held without a shot on goal for the first 10:54 of the game. GOALS FOR GARLAND: Garland’s goal in the first period gave him five consecutive games with a least one point. Garland has three goals and four assists in that stretch. NEXT MAN UP: St. Louis announced Sunday that centre Robert Thomas will miss four to six weeks with a broken thumb suffered in the first period of Saturday’s game. The club activated defenceman Robert Bortuzzo from injured reserve. Bortuzzo missed 10 games with an upper body injury. CROUSE IS BACK: Arizona left wing Kyle Crouse returned to the lineup after missing the past three games with an upper body injury. Crouse took the spot of fellow winger Drake Caggiula, who was scratched with a lower body injury. UP NEXT: St. Louis and Arizona will meet for the fifth consecutive game, facing each other Saturday night in Glendale, Arizona. ___ More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports David Solomon, The Associated Press
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam each scored 32 points and the Toronto Raptors put together a second-half rally to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 128-113 on Monday night. Norman Powell added 29 for the Raptors, who began their rally after the ejection of coach Nick Nurse in the third quarter. VanVleet also had nine assists for Toronto, which outscored Memphis 65-43 in the second half, including 34-16 in the fourth. Jonas Valanciunas led Memphis with 27 points and a season-high 20 rebounds. Dillon Brooks had 22 points, but was 8 of 20 from the field, while Ja Morant finished with 18 points and nine assists. He was only 5 of 17 from the field as Memphis shot 43%, The Raptors appeared reeling with 3 minutes left in the third quarter. Nurse had just been ejected with his second technical of the game and starting guard Kyle Lowry had left in the first half with back spasms. But Nurse’s departure was followed by a 27-5 run as Toronto turned up the defence and got strong backing from a cheering bench. That rally stretched the Raptors' lead to 113-100 with 7:48 left and Memphis never really threatened again. Memphis used a strong second quarter to take a 70-63 lead into the break. The Grizzlies were shooting 57% overall, while connecting on 19 of 36 from 3-point range. But it was Valanciunas’ domination inside against his former team that keyed much of the Grizzlies offence. He already had 18 points and 14 rebounds at halftime, the first player in franchise history to have that stat combination in a half. As Memphis took the lead to double digits in the third, things got testy between the two teams. First, Nurse picked up his second technical and was ejected, then Grayson Allen got called for a flagrant on Chris Boucher. All of this allowed Toronto to remain close before the Raptors pulled away in the fourth. TIP-INS Raptors: Are not only in the midst of a six-game road trip, but only have one home game — Saturday against Minnesota — before going on a three-game trip, making nine of 10 games on the road. They are 5-8 on the road. … Powell connected on six 3-pointers and passed Damon Stoudamire for ninth on the franchise’s 3-pointers list. Grizzlies: Memphis had scored at least 47 points from the bench in eight straight games. It ended the night with 18 points from the reserves. … With F Brandon Clarke sitting with right calf soreness, rookie Desmond Bane made his first career start. Dillon Brooks moving from guard to forward. UP NEXT Raptors: Travel to Washington to face the Wizards on Wednesday. Grizzlies: Host Charlotte on Wednesday. More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Clay Bailey, The Associated Press
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals are bringing back catcher Yadier Molina for an 18th season, agreeing Monday to a $9 million, one-year deal with the nine-time Gold Glove winner. “We are excited to announce that we have agreed to terms with Yadier Molina on a new contract!” the team said in a statement. "We will have more details (Tuesday) on Yadi continuing his Cardinals legacy." The 38-year-old Molina hit .262 with four home runs in 42 games during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, his last under a $60 million, three-year deal. He ended up making a prorated $7,407,407 of his $20 million salary last year. The nine-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion has appeared in 2,025 games for St. Louis since breaking into the majors in 2004, third on the franchise list behind Hall of Famers Stan Musial (3,026) and Lou Brock (2,289). Molina is a career .281 hitter with 160 home runs, but he's best known for his defence. He trails only Ivan Rodriguez (13) and Johnny Bench (10) for most Gold Gloves by a catcher. St. Louis agreed last month to bring back 39-year-old pitcher Adam Wainwright — Molina's longtime batterymate — on an $8 million, one-year deal. The Cardinals also recently acquired star third baseman Nolan Arenado from the Colorado Rockies. In the 10 years since the Platinum Glove Awards were introduced honouring the best fielder regardless of position in each league, Molina and Arenado are tied for the most with four each. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
OTTAWA — Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl helped keep the Edmonton offence ticking over, each extending their points streak to 10 straight games. But the Oilers profited from a team effort Monday in a hard-fought 3-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators. Veteran goaltender Mike Smith, in his first start of the season, was rock-solid in stopping 27 shots. Former Senator Tyler Ennis scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and Josh Archibald added an empty-setter with 1:10 to play. The teams meet again Tuesday at the Canadian Tire Centre. Edmonton coach Dave Tippett liked his team's defensive effort and the fact the Oilers got better as the night wore on. "Pretty solid right throughout the lineup tonight … It felt like a good team win," he said. Draisaitl also scored for Edmonton (7-7-0). Evgenii Dadonov scored for Ottawa (2-10-1). The 38-year-old Smith, who had been on long-term injury reserve since Jan. 15, saw his first action since March 11, 2020. Mikko Koskinen had started 12 of the Oilers' 13 previous games with Stuart Skinner starting the other. It was career regular-season game No. 611 for Smith. "He was really strong, really dialed in," said Tippett. "The only one they got was one that was shot in the net ourselves." Ottawa went ahead at 5:33 of the second period after Brady Tkachuk chipped the puck out of the Sens zone, leaving defenceman Adam Larsson to chase Dadonov as he raced towards the net. Larsson got a stick to it, inadvertently flipping it past Smith, with the goal credited to the Russian. Smith stopped Connor Brown in alone later in the period. Matt Murray was also strong in the Ottawa goal, facing 35 shots. But the Sens offence managed just one goal for the second game in a row and sixth time this season. "We didn't get to the goalie near enough and when the goalie sees the puck in this league, they make saves," said Ottawa coach D.J. Smith. Draisaitl beat Murray through the five-hole at 15:11 to tie it at 1-1 with his eighth of the season after the Sens failed to clear their zone and turned the puck over. Ennis, after a nifty toe-drag to wait out a sliding defenceman, beat Murray with a low shot on a 2-on-1 for his first of the season after Ottawa was caught on a line change at 6:09 of the third. "We make a mistake and it's in the net," said Ottawa's Smith. Archibald scored into the empty net with 1:10 remaining after McDavid won the puck in his own end. The Senators came into the game last in the league, three points behind Detroit, while posting a league-worst minus-24 in goal differential. But they came out fighting in an entertaining first period, with two bouts in the first two minutes. Since Draisaitl entered the league in 2014-15, only David Pastrnak (five times) and Nikita Kucherov (five times) have recorded at least five point streaks of 10-plus games. Edmonton was 0-for-4 on the power play. "Our penalty kill was good but the problem is we took too many penalties and took too many guys out of the game with stick penalties, soft penalties," lamented Smith. "We can't do that." Ottawa had lost 10 of its last 11 — with nine of those losses in regulation time — although the losing streak was actually at one given a split in a series with Montreal that saw the Sens win 3-2 last Thursday and lose 2-1 on Saturday. Prior to that, Ottawa's only other win came Jan. 15 in the season-opening 5-3 victory over Toronto. "They're a young team that's finding their way," said Ennis. "You can tell they're getting better every day." Edmonton had a three-game winning streak snapped in a 6-4 loss Saturday at Calgary, the start of a four-game road trip. The Flames game came in the middle of two-game sets against the Sens, with Edmonton winning 8-5 and 4-2 at home last week. The familiarity bred some contempt with two fights breaking out in the first two minutes. After Ottawa's Austin Watson and Edmonton's Jujhar Khaira dropped the gloves, there was a more intense tilt between Edmonton's Zack Kassian and Ottawa's Erik Gudbranson. Kassian, who had been urged by Tippett to be more engaged, did not return after the fight. Tippett was unable to provide a health update after the game. The Oilers hit the post three times in the second period, outshooting the Senators 17-9. McDavid and Draisaitl each had a goal and six assists in the two previous wins over Ottawa. Draisaitl had six assists in the 8-5 victory over against Ottawa on Jan. 31, the most in an NHL game since Eric Lindros' six for the Philadelphia Flyers on Feb. 26, 1997. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2021 The Canadian Press