Victor Oladipo with an assist vs the Philadelphia 76ers
Randy Moss believes stats and championships don't matter when talking about the best receiver of all time.
The International Ice Hockey Federation says eight players from Germany's team at the world junior hockey championship have tested positive for COVID-19 inside the Edmonton bubble.
The 49ers will host their final game of the season in January in Arizona instead of in the Bay Area.
“I’m a different person regarding many of these issues than I was last March."
Rigoberto Sanchez missed two games after having surgery to remove a cancerous tumor.
Drew Brees missed four games because of fractured ribs.
Complete positional rankings to prepare you for your semifinal matchup.
The NBA is investigating claims a man helped recruit Leonard and is owed $2.5M.
Al Michaels said he feels "great" and has "no symptoms."
The Titans running back will need to average 156 yards per game in his final three contests, but that's not as far fetched as you may think. A few other milestones to keep your eye on: Travis Kelce is in position to become the first tight end to lead the league in receiving yards, while the Pittsburgh Steelers are chasing down a defensive feat that hasn't been done since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970.
Ahead of his blockbuster world title fight against Callum Smith on December 19 on DAZN, Canelo Alvarez discusses returning to the ring, his game plan against arguably the largest opponent of his career and a potential GGG trilogy in 2021.
BOSTON — Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving appeared to perform a spiritual ritual on the new Boston Garden court on Friday night before he played in the arena for the first time since leaving the Celtics.Irving circled the iconic parquet floor during pregame warmups waving around a burning substance that appeared to be sage. He then snuffed out the plant in a dish.According to WebMD, Native Americans burn sage — a practice known as smudging — “as part of a spiritual ritual to cleanse a person or space, and to promote healing and wisdom.” Irving’s mother, Elizabeth, was a member of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe, and Kyrie Irving was welcomed into the tribe in a 2018 ceremony.A six-time All-Star, Irving played for the Celtics for two seasons before opting out of his contract and becoming a free agent. He was loudly heckled when he sat out with an injury during the Nets' visit that November.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
CLEVELAND — Myles Garrett still hasn't completely recovered from being sacked by COVID-19.Cleveland's star defensive end has played two games since missing two with the virus and said Friday that he's not all the way back.“I’m trying. Still doing breathing treatments and still doing conditioning on my own,” he said Friday. “I’m feeling better each day.”A fitness buff and a player often called “a physical freak” by teammates and opponents, Garrett wishes those who dispute the seriousness of the pandemic or the severity of the illness would use his case as an example that it's very real.“I do not think anybody should think they are the bulletproof or just because you are asymptomatic that it will not have any effect on you down the line,” he said. “This is something new that nobody has ever seen before.”Garrett's only 24, a supreme athlete in the prime of his life and coronavirus flattened him. When he returned a few weeks back, he said the illness “kicked my butt.”He wishes others weren't so dismissive or doubtful about its severity."People are so caught up in conspiracies and trying to downplay it that they do not actually see that it can be serious in different ways,” he said Friday on a Zoom calls as the Browns (9-4) prepared to face the New York Giants (5-8) on Sunday night. "Talk about how there are not many cases of people dying from it, but that is not all it is about.“There are cases of people having the mental illnesses just as an effect of COVID, heart problems, lung issues and being hospitalized for days and weeks on end. There are so many things that come with being diagnosed with COVID or testing positive for COVID. You have to take it seriously.”Garrett knows there can be long-term effects after becoming infected. But at the moment, he's most concerned about being as healthy as possible to help the Browns in their push to make the NFL playoffs for the first time since 2002.He's had two of his 10 1/2 sacks since returning, but acknowledged he's still doesn't have the same stamina as he did before getting sick."I’m not sure how long it’s going to take for me to feel really 100 (per cent) with my wind,” he said. “Physically, speed and strength-wise, I feel normal, it’s just about trying not to gas out too early and trying to pace myself knowing it can jump on me rather quickly.”As he works his way back to complete health, Garrett said he hasn't had to curb his workout routine.“I have honestly turned it up,” he said. "Just trying to catch back up to what I feel like I was at before. I want to be progressing, not digressing or going back. We will see. Hopefully, it is the right state of mind to have, but I think I am doing well and getting back to where I was with my conditioning.”NOTES: Browns starting RG Wyatt Teller will miss Sunday's game with an ankle injury suffered Monday night against Baltimore. Coach Kevin Stefanski did not provide any specifics on Teller and said he's “week-to-week.” He missed three previous games with a calf strain. Chris Hubbard will replace Teller, who has had a solid season. ... CBs Denzel Ward (calf) and Kevin Johnson (groin), TEs Austin Hooper (neck) and David Njoku (knee) and WR KhaDarel Hodge (hamstring) are questionable, but Stefanski seemed optimistic about all of them playing.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLTom Withers, The Associated Press
The National Hockey League and players reached a tentative deal Friday to hold a 56-game season in 2021, pending the approval of each side’s executive board and Canadian health officials. The season would start Jan. 13. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly confirmed the sides have an agreement, pending the approval of various executive boards. The NHL Players’ Association’s board is meeting Friday night to discuss it, while the league’s Board of Governors could vote on the plan soon. Approval from health officials in the five Canadian provinces that have teams is still needed before the NHL can go ahead with the season. Training camps for the seven non-playoff teams would open Dec. 31 and then Jan. 3 for the other 24 teams. It’s unclear whether teams would play in their home arenas or in “hub” cities, though an all-divisional schedule is expected. Exhibition games aren’t expected to be included in the leadup to the new season. Sportsnet in Canada first reported the tentative agreement. The NHL, like the NBA, finished its previous season in a quarantined bubble — two of them, one each in Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta. Commissioner Gary Bettman awarded the Stanley Cup to the Tampa Bay Lightning in late September. Owners and players agreed to a long-term extensive of the collective bargaining agreement before the 2019-20 season resumed, setting the table for financial ramifications of the pandemic. They agreed recently to stick to that deal, which includes players deferring 10% of salaries, a cap on money paid into escrow and a flat $81.5 million cap. The NHL follows the NBA in moving toward another regular season. The basketball season opens Tuesday. ___ For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The National Hockey League and players reached a tentative deal Friday to hold a 56-game season in 2021, pending the approval of each side's executive board and Canadian health officials. The season would start Jan. 13. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly confirmed the sides have an agreement, pending the approval of various executive boards. The NHL Players’ Association’s board is meeting Friday night to discuss, while the league’s Board of Governors could vote on the plan soon. Approval from health officials in the five Canadian provinces that have teams is still needed before the NHL can go ahead with the season. Training camps for the seven non-playoff games would open Dec. 31 and then Jan. 3 for the other 24 teams. It's unclear whether teams would play in their home arenas or in “hub” cities, though an all-divisional schedule is expected. ___ For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons ramped up their search for a general manager Friday by conducting virtual interviews with former Houston Texans GM Rick Smith and the team's director of college scouting, Anthony Robinson.The Falcons are seeking a replacement for long-time GM Thomas Dimitroff, who was fired along with coach Dan Quinn after the team started the season 0-5.President and CEO Rich McKay has been handling the GM role on an interim basis for the Falcons (4-9), who are assured of their third straight losing season. Dimitroff's ultimate successor will likely have a significant say in who becomes the next coach.Raheem Morris has been serving as interim coach, but it's not known if he'll be a serious candidate to land the job permanently.Smith served as general manager of the Texans from 2006-17, also holding the title of executive vice-president of football operations beginning in 2012. He took a leave of absence to help his wife wage a battle against breast cancer and did not return to the organization.Smith was just the second Black GM in the NFL after Baltimore's Ozzie Newsome.Robinson, who is also Black, has been in the Falcons' personnel department for 13 years. This is the second year as the director of college scouting.The NFL has mandated that any interviews conducted before the end of the regular season must be done virtually because of COVID-19 protocols.After the season, interviews can be conducted in person if a candidate's team has been eliminated from the playoffs. If their team is still participating in the post-season, the interview must be done virtually.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLThe Associated Press
'What was really ultimately most important is how other people that it was affecting felt about it.'
Canadian midfielder Sophie Schmidt, who scored the winning goal for Houston in the Challenge Cup final, has signed a new contract with the Dash. The NWSL team says the deal runs through 2022 with a club option for 2023. Schmidt started nine out of 11 games in 2020 with four goals and one assist. She scored in four consecutive matches, with the run starting July 26 in the Challenge Cup final with a fifth-minute penalty kick that proved to be the match-winner over Chicago. Schmidt scored in Houston’s next three games, helped the Dash to second place in the league while becoming the third-highest scoring Canadian in league history. “I’m very excited to re-sign Sophie — she’s a really important player for us on and off the field,”, head coach James Clarkson said in a statement. “She had an outstanding year and scored some really important goals. We want to continue pushing her to new levels.” Part of the Canadian national team since 2005, the 32-year-old from Abbotsford, B.C., has won 199 caps with 19 goals and 20 assists. Schmidt is a versatile member of the squad, able to help the attack or drop into the backline. She led Canada in minutes played in 2020, helping earn Olympic qualification. The Canadian women have not played since March 10 when they tied Brazil 2-2 at a tournament in France. In other Canadian NWSL news, goalkeeper Devon Kerr has signed a one-year contract with a team option for a second year with the Washington Spirit. Kerr will join fellow 'keeper Aubrey Bledsoe on the Spirit roster. Born in the Toronto area, Kerr grew up in Barrie and Markham, Ont., While her Barrie-based parents are both Canadian, she and her mother also hold American citizenship through her mother's father, a U.S. veteran. She was Big Ten goalkeeper of the year at Ohio State in 2018. Spirit coach Richie Burke called re-signing Kerr a "no-brainer for us." "She worked incredibly hard last season, spending lots of time in the gym and in extra sessions, so I'm hoping the additional work we assigned during the off-season will have worked to her benefit." Kerr joined Washington in March from France's FC Mertz. She has appeared in both the Canadian and U.S. youth setups. Canadian internationals Desiree Scott and Diana Matheson were part of the roster unveiled Friday by the new Kansas City NWSL entry. Scott was part of the FC Kansas City franchise that became the Utah Royals before moving back for a second stint in Kansas City. Canada, meanwhile, will finish the year in the FIFA women's rankings tied for eighth with Brazil. The only change in the top 10 in December saw Japan move to No. 10 at the expense of South Korea. The U.S., with its highest points total since June 2014, remained No. 1 ahead of Germany, France, the Netherlands, Sweden, England and Australia. Canada was tied at No. 8 with Brazil. --- Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2020 Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press
Atlanta Hawks first-round pick Onyeka Okongwu will miss at least the first two games of the regular season because of a foot injury.The team said Friday the 6-foot-9 centre from Southern California was continuing his rehabilitation for an inflamed sesamoid bone in his left foot, including modified participation in contact practices. He has yet to be cleared for full team practices.Okongwu's condition will be re-evaluated Dec. 28, the day of the Hawks' home opener against Detroit. He will miss the first two games of the regular season at Chicago on Wednesday and at Memphis on Dec. 26.Okongwu was the No. 6 overall pick.. He is expected to back up starter Clint Capela and give Atlanta a much-needed defensive presence off the bench.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press