Victims' families express relief following Phillip Hancock's execution
Victims' families express relief following Phillip Hancock's execution
Victims' families express relief following Phillip Hancock's execution
The man was not initially the target of El Dorado County Sheriff's Office detectives when they began investigating whether the girl was selling naked photos.
VANCOUVER — A rookie surveillance officer with Canada's spy agency and another officer decades her senior were tracking a person in British Columbia in the summer of 2019 when they lost sight of their target. She said the senior officer later blamed a communications failure due to a radio dead zone. But the woman said the real reason was her colleague was raping her, having broken off surveillance to drive to a parkade where the alleged attack took place in their Canadian Security Intelligence S
Keegan Harroz and Barry Titus II are facing the death penalty
Toronto police released clear photos of two suspects wanted in connection with an east end home invasion and car theft.On Monday, officers received a call for a break and enter at a home in the Danforth and Woodbine avenues area, shortly before 6:45 a.m.Police say a man and a woman were able to gain entry to the home, with one of the suspects going into the house and stealing a "number of personal items" along with car keys, according to a news release issued Wednesday.The two then left the home
The 10-month-old baby held hostage in Gaza has been killed, according to Hamas, as Israel’s prime minister vowed to return to all-out war.
Despite helping family members look for the missing woman, the ex-boyfriend eventually admitted killing her, cops say.
The woman was trying to open her car door when she was attacked, deputies said.
Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) may be getting pushed out of Congress, but he’s making it clear that he won’t be leaving quietly. The embattled lawmaker announced Thursday morning that he will move to force a vote on expelling Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) from the House, just more than a month after the New York Democrat…
"It's incredibly depressing even opening a stupid dating app at this point."
Tylee Ryan, 16, and JJ Vallow, 7, were found buried in a shallow grave on Chad Daybell’s Idaho property
Hamas gunmen opened fire on a bus stop during rush hour in Jerusalem on Thursday, killing three people and wounding six.
As video of the altercation clearly shows, the white boy was the aggressor. | Opinion
The former officer raped the teen after responding to a noise complaint, prosecutors say.
Vili Fualaau is now a father of three and a soon-to-be grandfather
A 36-year-old man was found dead with gunshot wounds on Nov. 14, deputies said.
The songstress hosted and took the stage for a performance of "Underneath the Tree" at the renowned holiday ceremony.
Katie Ferguson was last seen in October before she embarked on a trip with Adam Shane Aviles Jr. and their two daughters
Montreal police say a youth accused of shooting and killing two other teens was also involved in the shooting deaths of two women in Pointe-Saint-Charles. In March, the youth was arrested in Toronto in connection with a double homicide in Montreal West that occurred on July 28, 2022. The two teenage victims were shot while inside a vehicle near the corner of Ronald and Avon streets.The man, who is now 18 but whose name can't be reported because he was a minor at the time of the incident, was cha
The shake-up came amid controversy about a transgender student playing on a school team for girls, despite the state limiting such teams to biological females.
MONTREAL — An 18-year-old Montreal man who is now facing charges in connection with two double homicides committed last year will return to court in January. The man — who was 17 at the time of the alleged offences and cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act — appeared in provincial youth court Wednesday to face two counts of first-degree murder. Montreal police say the charges are linked to the shooting deaths of a 73-year-old woman and her 22-year-old granddaughter in Montreal's P