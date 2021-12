Men and women cried and wailed as they prayed before the coffins were lowered to the ground, laying the victims to rest.

The Nov. 24 disaster, in which 27 migrants died, was the worst on record involving migrants trying to cross the Channel to Britain from France.

The plane carrying the bodies landed early on Sunday in the airport of Erbil, capital of Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region. Ambulances then took the coffins to the hometowns of those who died.