Kamala Harris became the first sitting United States vice president to join a pride parade, when she joined marchers in Washington on June 12.

Harris shared a photograph of herself and her husband Douglas Emhoff at the event.

This footage was published by Peter Velz, the vice president’s director of press operations, and shows Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff jogging to catch up with Harris at the parade. Credit: Peter Velz via Storyful