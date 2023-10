A vibrant pink and red-hued sunset created a spectacular scene over Lake Michigan as waves crashed into a lighthouse on Sunday, October 15.

Nathan Voytovick, of Nate’s Dronography, recorded this footage, and described the sky as appearing “on fire.”

“Cold air, and strong winds. A sign that winter is coming,” Voytovick said. Credit: Nate’s Dronography via Storyful