PureWow

It’s hard to believe it’s already been over a month since Chrissy Teigen and her husband, John Legend, welcomed their newborn daughter, Esti, into the world. And ever since then, the couple has given us small glimpses into their life through candid pics on social media. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Now (finally), Teigen, 37, has shared a close-up video of baby Esti on her personal IG account, where she is feeding her daughter a bottle of milk. In the vid, Esti suddenly gets a bad case of the h