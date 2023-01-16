Vibrant Green Aurora Creeps Over Manitoba Night Sky
Multiple videos recorded on the evening of Friday, January 13, show a vibrant green aurora dancing over South Indian Lake, Manitoba.
The footage, shared to Twitter by RJ Roldan, shows the northern lights display in a clear night sky.
Roldan told Storyful that Friday 13 is locally considered “an unlucky day” to see the phenomenon. However, Roldan said the opposite occurred with clouds dissipating to present a “pulsating aurora”. Credit: @rjayroldan via Storyful