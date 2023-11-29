Advertisement

Vibrant Aurora Glows Above Snow-Covered Alaska Landscape

Storyful

A vibrant green aurora streaked across the sky above snowy Fairbanks, Alaska, on Saturday, November 25.

Footage captured by nature photographer Vincent Ledvina shows streaks of green in the sky above snow-covered trees. He described the aurora as “incredible.”

Ledvina shot other video of a green and pink “watermelon aurora” around midnight. Credit: Vincent Ledvina via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO AUDIO]