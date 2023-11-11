VFW Post 7420 prepares for Veterans Day parade

Reuters

Russia's military said on Friday that its forces had thwarted a Ukrainian attempt to forge a bridgehead on the eastern bank of the River Dnipro and on nearby islands, killing around 500 Ukrainian soldiers in the past week. Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield claim, which was made in a Russian defence ministry statement and said the fighting had happened in the Kherson area of southern Ukraine. "On 9 November, personnel from a motorised rifle company in the Russian military grouping 'Dnipro' under the command of Senior Lieutenant Zolto Arsalanov destroyed servicemen from a unit of Ukraine's 36th Marine Infantry brigade as they were trying to gain a foothold on the left bank of the Dnipro River," the statement said.