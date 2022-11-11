Veterans dismayed over Canada’s refusal to award Victoria Cross

Storyful

Ukrainian soldiers could be seen walking through an abandoned Russian camp near Dudchany in Ukraine’s Kherson Oblast in footage posted on November 9.Evgeny Dudka, a soldier documenting his experience in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, posted footage showing a number of damaged and abandoned Russian military vehicles at a river crossing. Ukrainian soldiers can also be seen sifting through the remains of a Russian encampment.Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced on Wednesday that he was ordering the withdrawal of thousands of Russian troops from the city of Kherson after the commander of Russia’s forces in Ukraine, Gen Sergey Surovikin, said it was no longer possible to maintain supplies to the city.Shortly after the announcement Russian journalists and a blogger posted videos showing themselves crossing the Dnieper away from Kherson.Footage also circulated online on Wednesday showing Ukrainian troops raising flags in eastern Kherson Oblast, around 20 miles from Kherson, as the Ukrainian counteroffensive advanced in the region. Credit: Evgeny Dudka via Storyful