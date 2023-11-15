Vet explains respiratory disease impacting dogs at San Diego Humane Society
The humane society is not accepting owner-surrenders until December 1st, after several dogs were diagnosed with a highly-contagious disease.
The humane society is not accepting owner-surrenders until December 1st, after several dogs were diagnosed with a highly-contagious disease.
SHEFFIELD, United Kingdom — Police in England arrested a man Tuesday on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson, whose neck was cut by a skate during a game. Johnson, 29, was playing for the Nottingham Panthers against the Sheffield Steelers in an Elite Ice Hockey League game Oct. 28 when the blade cut his neck. South Yorkshire Police did not name the suspect or provide his age. He was in police custody. The player who cut Johnson's neck was Matt Petgrav
Rory McIlroy is planning on moving back to the UK on a permanent basis, reversing the trend of British superstars upping sticks to sunnier, not to mention more tax-efficient climes.
Jean Larocque was so excited that he slept with the precious lotto ticket, safekeeping it in the pocket of his pyjamas.
The agent of Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton heeded a warning to any potential free agent considering joining the Bronx Bombers.
Matt Petgrave, the ice hockey player whose skate fatally slashed the throat of Nottingham Panthers’ Adam Johnson, has been given a standing ovation by Sheffield Steelers fans during their first home game since the tragedy.
The Philadelphia Flyers announced his death on social media over the weekend
Rory McIlroy’s next interaction with Patrick Cantlay promises to be interesting after the world No 2 branded the American “a d---” in the ongoing fallout from the Ryder Cup.
Shortly after the Bills Week 10 loss, Trevon Diggs posted on social media in defense of his brother Stefon while also taking a jab at Buffalo and Josh Allen.
The Edmonton Oilers have a new coach, and while it's possible Kris Knoblauch is the right man for the job, it seems likely the team acted out of desperation.
Connor Bedard's NHL career didn't begin with a tidal waves of goals, but his elite skill set is beginning to translate into incredible production.
How will the Blue Jays' offseason unfold? We'll keep you up to date all winter with the latest signings, trades and rumours.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to the Grizzlies beating the new-look Clippers.
A three-member appeals panel upheld a safety penalty Tuesday against NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Newman for his failure to wear proper protective equipment during a race weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The National Motorsports Appeals Panel heard the appeal Tuesday and determined that Newman violated the rule as indicated in the Oct. 25 penalty notice. […]
Was it a down week or a glimpse at what was to come for some of fantasy football's biggest stars? Here's the latest fantasy trade advice.
Georgia continues to gain ground with impressive efforts but Michigan remains in the lead of the NCAA Re-Rank 1-133 after college football's Week 11.
Heads are rolling after the Bills' latest loss.
If Deion Sanders did want to leave Colorado after this season to coach another team, his children might not be able to follow him so easily.
TORONTO — Longtime baseball coach DeMarlo Hale will return to the Toronto Blue Jays next season as an associate manager under skipper John Schneider, the team said Monday. Hale served as a bench coach for the Cleveland Guardians over the last three seasons. "When the opportunity came up to return to Toronto in this role, it felt like a good fit," Hale said in a release. "I’m excited to come back to this team and fanbase. My familiarity with the field staff and other departments will help make a
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — CeeDee Lamb's chance at making NFL receiving history was news to Dallas offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer when the Cowboys were blowing out the New York Giants in the fourth quarter. The coaching staff was sorting through lineup changes with a five-touchdown lead in Dallas' 49-17 victory Sunday when Schottenheimer got word that Lamb needed one catch and 8 yards receiving to become the first in league history with at least 10 catches and 150 yards in three consecutiv
CALGARY — Hockey Canada says the findings of an investigative report into allegations of sexual assault involving members of the 2018 Canadian junior hockey team are under appeal. The organization says the in-camera appeal will begin "in the near future." Hockey Canada says it received a final third-party report conducted by the law firm of Henein Hutchison Robitaille LLP in November 2022. It says an independent adjudicative panel held a hearing to determine whether players on the 2018 junior te