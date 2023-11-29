Very Local's 'Maker Nation Challenge' celebrates community through art
"The level of talent in these competitions is so intense and so high. These are high-level competitors."
"The level of talent in these competitions is so intense and so high. These are high-level competitors."
Wilf Fitchett, Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen and Hugo Morris were found in an upturned vehicle on Nov. 21 in Wales
‘You are not obligated to rename your dog,’ one person writes in defence
A Russian general has reportedly been blown up by a landmine along the front line in Ukraine.
"BREAKING FOX NEWS: Tax Tracker reports Trump lawyer Alina Habba's law firm has 5 federal tax liens totalling 1.7$m," a popular post on X read.
For much of this year and before 7 October, naval gazers had about four areas to look at. First, the ongoing fight in the Black Sea with the Russian blockade weaponizing hunger despite regular Ukrainian successes there. The Russians were also keeping navies busy in the high north and the North Atlantic.
Funeral tributes for the former first lady were held in Atlanta on Nov. 28
The slow-motion car crash that has been Justin Trudeau’s time as prime minister of Canada appears to be nearing its merciful conclusion. It is difficult to see how he can go on much longer, lurching from one controversy to the next, vacuously mugging for the camera as he muddles through another awkward press conference with his deer-in-the-headlights gaze, repeating himself in French translation to take up more time, ensuring that he says as little as possible to a country that has stopped liste
The mom of three celebrated her twins on the special day
The "Dateline" correspondent encouraged fans to donate to the Matthew Perry Foundation for Giving Tuesday.
Posing for the new issue of WWD, Megan Fox wore a turtleneck sweater dress featuring a *huge* leg slit extending all the way up past her pants.
The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star opens up in PEOPLE's latest cover story about her Stage 4 cancer diagnosis and how she hopes to inspire others by focusing on her future
Toronto police released clear photos of two suspects wanted in connection with an east end home invasion and car theft.On Monday, officers received a call for a break and enter at a home in the Danforth and Woodbine avenues area, shortly before 6:45 a.m.Police say a man and a woman were able to gain entry to the home, with one of the suspects going into the house and stealing a "number of personal items" along with car keys, according to a news release issued Wednesday.The two then left the home
TORONTO — Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe was already in his office. Toronto goaltender Joseph Woll had entered the locker room to begin peeling off his equipment. Fourth-line winger Noah Gregor, meanwhile, was in the tunnel at Scotiabank Arena after leaving the ice with his teammates. Everyone had to turn around. Gregor scored the shootout clincher Tuesday after Florida appeared to win the game with an Evan Rodrigues effort on the previous attempt — one that was eventually overturned by vi
The former speaker is put on blast over a wild claim in Liz Cheney’s new book.
The Fox Business host floated another conspiracy theory littering the presidential race.
A Ukrainian drone has struck a Russian aircraft factory more than 200 miles behind enemy lines.
Five high-ranking Russian army officials were killed during a meeting in the Nov. 28 strike on a building in the temporarily occupied village of Yuvileine, Kherson Oblast, Ukraine’s National Resistance Center reported on Telegram.
A newly unsealed U.S. criminal indictment has unleashed an unprecedented flood of details about an alleged plot connected to the Indian government to carry out multiple assassinations in North America.Perhaps the most surprising allegation in the murder-for-hire indictment filed in New York State against Indian national Nikhil Gupta is a claim that there were plans to carry out three such killings on Canadian soil.The indictment, made public Wednesday, accuses Gupta of attempting this year to ar
Chicago placed Perry on waivers Tuesday for the purpose of terminating his contract as the circumstances surrounding his departure remain a mystery.
Rostyslav Lavrov was taken to Crimea but escaped, then sent a mocking photo to a Russian police officer from Kyiv, The Washington Post reported.