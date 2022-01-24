Very cold tonight

The Associated Press

There are no easy games in Big 12 Conference gauntlet, so it would be tough to consider TCU an underdog to Texas, a team that had been in the AP rankings all season until Monday, when the rivals square off on Tuesday in Fort Worth, Texas. If anything, the Horned Frogs could be considered the team with the most momentum, especially after they defeated No. 15 Iowa State 59-44 on the road on Saturday. It was just the Horned Frogs' third ever road victory over a ranked team and over the highest ranked team in program history.