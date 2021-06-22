'It was very chilling': Man points gun at police, bystanders in Springfield
It's been a rough week (year?) for NHL officials, and it came to a boiling point on Sunday as Referee Chris Lee completely lost control of Game 4 in Montreal.
Game 2 of Suns-Clippers will be missing some serious star power.
The 2021 Home Run Derby will have a few less fireworks with Vladdy sitting out.
We needed to rationalize Montreal's success before. Now we just need to accept that the Canadiens are creating their own fortune.
There wasn't an outpouring of response from NFL players to Nassib's news, but those who spoke out were supportive.
Canada Basketball just released its updated training camp list with some notable absences ahead of the Olympic Qualifying Tournament.
Here’s a look at the winners and losers from an exhilarating weekend of playoff basketball as the conference finals swing into full gear this week.
Denis Shapovalov says he won't compete for Canada at the Tokyo Olympics, due to the current COVID-19 situation in Japan.
Tokyo Olympics organizers have set venue capacity limits, and fans will be masked, but some will be allowed to attend the Games after all.
The Islanders are once again heavy underdogs against the Lightning. Who will take this matchup?
Robin Lehner was more than ready when his name was called upon as the Golden Knights evened their semifinal series with the Canadiens.
Shaquille O'Neal challenged Ben Simmons to be aggressive in Game 7 and Simmons finished with 5 points.
The NHL’s officiating has been under the microscope all postseason long, and no outing was more damning of the referees than the Vegas Golden Knights’ Game 4 win over the Montreal Canadiens.
That's a shirt you only bring with you if you're sure you're going to win.
Men's National Team coach Nick Nurse outlines what he's focused on during the condensed training camp to prepare for the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Victoria, BC.
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Houston Astros have held Baltimore without a hit through seven innings Monday night, with Jake Odorizzi pitching the first five and the bullpen trying to complete a combined no-hitter. Odorizzi retired his first 13 batters before walking DJ Stewart on a full count. That was the only baserunner for the Orioles. Houston leads 7-0, with the teams playing in a driving rain at Camden Yards and puddles forming in the infield. Cristian Javier retired Baltimore in order in the sixth
The reigning world champion and event favorite, Brazier faded and won't be going to the Olympics.
SAO PAULO (AP) — Papu Gómez scored in the 10th minute as Argentina beat Paraguay 1-0 on Monday and secured its place in the Copa America knockout stage. The result at the Mané Garrincha stadium in Brasilia put Argentina atop Group A with seven points from three matches. The game also gave Lionel Messi a record 147th cap for the national team, equalling the mark of retired defender Javier Mascherano. Chile, which also advanced to the quarterfinals, is second in the group with five points after th
CHICAGO (AP) — Cleveland Indians right-hander Aaron Civale left Monday night's game against the Chicago Cubs with an injured middle finger on his pitching hand. Civale, who leads the majors with 10 wins, had a 3-2 count on Eric Sogard with two out in the fifth inning when he was visited by manager Terry Francona and a trainer. The trainer examined Civale's right hand before the pitcher was removed. Bryan Shaw came in and retired Sogard on his first pitch, stranding a runner at third and preservi