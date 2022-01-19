'Very Active' Wildfire Forces Evacuations in Bastrop, Texas

The Rolling Pines Fire burning in Bastrop, Texas, prompted nearby evacuations as it reached 630 acres and 10 percent containment on Tuesday, January 18.

Around 100 homes were threatened with no damages reported as of Tuesday evening, according to local media.

A controlled burn may have escaped its boundaries and caused the “very active” wildfire, KXAN reported.

Footage filmed by Brian A Burgoyne shows smoke billowing in the distance. “The fire in Bastrop is four miles away and the bluebirds and other birds are very vocal,” he wrote in a caption. Credit: Brian A Burgoyne via Storyful