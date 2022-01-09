Vero Beach gets road victory at Jupiter High School

The Canadian Press

Jessica Zelinka was among the finest female athletes on the planet in the heptathlon, an event that requires excellence across seven different running, jumping and throwing disciplines. Yet, when the head track and field coach position opened up at the University of Calgary, Zelinka wondered whether she was qualified. She reached out to Penny Werthner, a renowned sports psychologist and the Dean of Kinesiology at the U of C. "Penny is a big advocate of female coaches. Our initial discussion befo