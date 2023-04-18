Vermonter's Weekend allows residents to tour U.S.S. Vermont

The Daily Beast

Shannon Stapleton/ReutersFox News waved the white flag on Tuesday, settling with Dominion Voting Systems just hours into the first day of the bombshell trial over whether the conservative cable giant showed “actual malice” when it peddled election fraud lies about the voting software firm.In a press conference shortly after the trial was halted, lawyers for Dominion Voting Systems said they’d settled for $787.5 million—roughly half of what they’d initially sought.“The truth matters, lies have co