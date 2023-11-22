Vermont women's ice hockey bounces back a from disappointing weekend with 3-2 win over Northeastern
Vermont women's ice hockey bounces back a from disappointing weekend with 3-2 win over Northeastern
Vermont women's ice hockey bounces back a from disappointing weekend with 3-2 win over Northeastern
The Philadelphia Flyers' Nicolas Deslauriers and Columbus Blue Jackets' Mathieu Olivier pounded each other until the outcome we did not see coming.
Lucic was arraigned on Tuesday where he pled not guilty to a charge of assault and battery against a family member. His pre-trial hearing is set for Jan. 19.
The surprise outing comes ahead of the next Invictus Games in Vancouver and Whistler
On Monday, the Alouettes DB clarified his post-game comments: "I just felt that the French language was not respected and it's nothing against the English."
TORONTO — Rogers Centre is unrecognizable after extensive renovations began on the downtown Toronto ballpark last month. The Toronto Blue Jays released photos of the demolition of most of the stadium's lower bowl on Tuesday. Photos and video show that the field and all the seats on the 100 level have been torn out. The Major League Baseball team says that 29.5 million pounds of materials were removed from the stadium Oct. 13 to 26. That amount includes 26.5 million pounds of concrete and three m
Meghan supported Prince Harry at the Vancouver Canucks game, where he did the ceremonial puck drop
Coach Andy Reid was displeased with tight end Travis Kelce during Monday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
BOSTON (AP) — Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic is scheduled to be arraigned on an assault charge in connection with his arrest this weekend after his wife called police to their home and said he tried to choke her. A Boston Police Department report released Monday said Lucic, a member of the Bruins 2011 Stanley Cup championship team, appeared intoxicated when they arrived at his North End apartment early Saturday. According to the police report, Lucic was arrested on suspicion of assault and ba
This is what is being written and said about the Chiefs following their loss to the Eagles on Monday night.
A new report details that the NHL will dramatically scale back its upcoming best-on-best tournament.
Josh Donaldson says he has one more MLB season left in him and he's open to spending it with the Blue Jays.
Sam Kerr popped the question two years after Kristie Mewis comforted her on the field following the USWNT's win over Australia at the Tokyo Olympics.
Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell in 2021 gave a bizarre introductory press conference. I thought he was a goofball. Turns out, I'm the goofball.
Cricket fans have taken to social media to express grief after Australia lifted the Cup on Sunday.
The Blue Jays appear to be emerging as an outside threat to land Shohei Ohtani in free agency. Here's how things might look if they actually pull it off.
DENVER (AP) — The NFL suspended Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson four games without pay on Monday for repeated violations of the league's playing rules intended to protect players. Jackson's latest banishment stemmed from his hit on Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs on Sunday night in Jackson's first game back from his first suspension for an illegal hit on Packers tight end Luke Musgrave on Oct. 22. The 14th-year pro acknowledged upon his return from suspension last week that he co
After a week of voting for the 2023 NASCAR Fan Choice Awards Supercharged by Worldwide Express, the votes have been tallied and the results are in. Fans were given the opportunity to vote for an array of categories including Best Race, Best Paint Scheme, Crew Chief of the Year, Most Improved and Most Dominant Performance. […]
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 32 points with five 3-pointers to extend his latest NBA record, Klay Thompson broke out of his shooting slump with a season-high 20 points, and the Golden State Warriors snapped their six-game losing streak with a 121-116 win over the Houston Rockets on Monday night. Already the league’s all-time leader in made 3-pointers, Curry is the first player in league history to have four or more in his first 13 games. The nine-time All-Star and two-time MVP was 8
Jose Bautista will appear on the Hall of Fame ballot for the first time in 2024, but enshrinement is likely to remain beyond his reach.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs had scored an NFL-worst 53 points in the second half of games this season, which equates to just under six points per game, and they had scored a single touchdown in the fourth quarter through their first nine games. They sure could have used about six more points Monday night. Instead, they got none. Again. The Chiefs were shut out in the second half for the third consecutive game, this time by the Philadelphia Eagles in their highly anticipated re