Vermont State Police troopers to face criminal charges in nonlethal beanbag incident
Vermont State Police troopers to face criminal charges in nonlethal beanbag incident
Vermont State Police troopers to face criminal charges in nonlethal beanbag incident
Broward Sheriff’s Office is looking for the guy who pulled the gun.
COQUITLAM, B.C. — Mounties in Coquitlam, B.C., are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who they say keyed about 400 vehicles at a car dealership in the city. Police say that between January and April, they received three separate reports of alleged "mass car 'keying' incidents" at the Journey Chrysler dealership. They released video footage of the suspect dragging a sharp object across the outside of the vehicles, scratching their paint. Police say it resulted in estimated $500,00
One of the men who killed Sgt. Andrew Harnett when fleeing a traffic stop has been granted day parole and will live in Calgary. On New Year's Eve 2020, Harnett was dragged 400 metres by a fleeing SUV before he was flung into oncoming traffic. The passenger in the SUV that night was Amir Abdulrahman, 21, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was handed a five-year sentence in January 2022. With about 18-months credit for the time he'd already served, Abdulrahman had three years and five months l
Just over a year ago, Avery, who was addicted to drugs and working on a sex trade stroll in Calgary's southeast, found herself running for her life across farmers' fields after she says she escaped a brutal attack by a man Calgary police have now charged with drugging and sexually assaulting five women. CBC News is calling the woman Avery. Her identity is protected by a publication ban. Avery uses a lot of numbers when she talks about her life. A 24-year drug addiction. Nine months sober. Three
Rida Kazem, 24, was driving beautician Yagmur Ozden, 33, home from a night out in west London when he lost control.
Greene also attacked trans people during a bizarre rant in Congress.
Kern County authorities have released few details about the shooting, and the victims' relatives said they've been given no updates, left to wonder what happened.
Republicans profusely thanked the FBI agents for their service to the country.
A former commander of Russia's Wagner group who sought asylum in Norway after crossing the Russian-Norwegian border in January said on Wednesday he wanted to return to Russia even though he believed this could pose a risk to his life. Andrei Medvedev, who has previously spoken about his time fighting in Ukraine, said in one of several videos posted on YouTube that he had decided by himself that he wanted to return to his home country. He escaped Russia via its Arctic border with Norway in January.
A police force has apologised to a man wrongly accused of murdering seven-year-old Nikki Allan in 1992, after the real killer was finally convicted 31 years later.
Aric Hutchinson is suing Jamie Komoroski, who is charged in connection to the Folly Beach vehicle DUI-related death of his new bride, Samantha Miller.
Alberta's ethics commissioner says Danielle Smith, in her capacity as premier, contravened the Conflicts of Interest Act in her interactions with the minister of justice and attorney general in relation to criminal charges faced by Calgary street preacher Artur Pawlowski. Ethics Commissioner Marguerite Trussler's probe began March 31 after a member of the public asked if there were ongoing investigations into whether Smith pressured cabinet members or employees of the government in relation to t
Jade Jagger was arrested in Ibiza on suspicion of assaulting a police officer following an altercation in a restaurant.
The man is facing multiple charges.
The indicted GOP serial liar's tweet went awry.
UPDATE | CSC said early Wednesday afternoon that Kohl had been found across the road from the penitentiary. OPP say Kohl will be remanded in custody and charged with being unlawfully at large. CSC says Kohl will undergo a risk assessment to determine the appropriate security level for him moving forward. CSC says it will investigate the circumstances of how the escape happened.The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) says a search is underway for a minimum-security inmate who didn't show up to a
The owner of a popular east-end Toronto eatery is speaking out after her restaurant was broken into, calling for police to do more for small businesses victimized by burglaries. Maha Barsoom owns the restaurant Maha's Brunch, and recently opened Maha's Cafe on Queen Street East with her children. Early Wednesday morning, little more than a week after opening, her son found out Maha's Cafe had been broken into. When Barsoom arrived, she found a shattered door, broken plates and noticed the till w
A limousine company operator was found guilty of second-degree manslaughter for a 2018 crash in upstate New York that left 20 people dead. Nauman Hussain was in charge of the day-to-day operations of Prestige Limousine when the company rented the stretch Ford Excursion SUV to a group celebrating a 30th birthday party on Oct. 6, 2018. The limo was traveling on a downhill stretch of road when it went through an intersection and crashed into a parked Toyota Highlander in Schoharie, a town about 40 miles away from Albany.
Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / IRMCTAn accused Bosnian war criminal lived a largely anonymous life in the Boston suburbs for some 25 years without notice—until Wednesday morning.Kemal “Kemo” Mrndzic, 51, was arrested May 17 by special agents from the Department of Homeland Security, who showed up shortly after sunrise at his Swampscott home. The feds say Mrndzic was a security official at the notorious Čelebići prison camp in central Bosnia, where Serbian detainees were
Steve Goncalves thanked Bethany Funke and Dylan Mortensen for their cooperation with the investigation, which he called critical to build a strong case