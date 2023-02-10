Vermont lawmakers reintroduce bill for ranked choice voting in presidential primaries
Vermont lawmakers reintroduce bill for ranked choice voting in presidential primaries
Vermont lawmakers reintroduce bill for ranked choice voting in presidential primaries
A U.S. military fighter jet shot down an unknown object flying off the remote northern coast of Alaska on Friday on orders from President Joe Biden, White House officials said. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the object was downed because it was flying at about 40,000 feet (13,000 meters) and posed a “reasonable threat” to the safety of civilian flights, not because of any knowledge that it was engaged in surveillance. Asked about the object's downing, Biden on Friday said only that “It was a success.”
The comedian explained that his gag about the far-right Republican “wasn’t a political joke” and told critics to “lighten up.”
‘Congratulations are in order,’ news anchor says
Louise Higgs, 59, went into cardiac arrest at her home in Angel, north London, and spent ‘hours at the very edge of life’
In new court papers, E. Jean Carroll's lawyer says Trump's offer to finally submit DNA weeks before trial is a "transparent" manipulation.
Jim Jordan, James Comer and others in Kevin McCarthy's caucus in Congress waxed wacky about Hunter Biden's laptop, FBI 'weaponization' and more to little avail.
One official told The Washington Post that Kyiv identifies targets and requests US coordinates. If the US doesn't provide them, Ukraine won't fire.
Leading Russian opposition figure Ilya Yashin writes from inside prison about how the world must work with Russians to resist Putin
"Two years ago I woke up and said three words: 'I need help,'" the Canadian sportscaster wrote.
The longtime Democratic operative told MSNBC's Ari Melber "the level of white trashdom in the Republican Party is staggering."
Jerry O'Connell joined the Magic Mike dancers at the SAHARA Las Vegas for a dance in celebration of his 49th birthday later this month. It will make its debut on Friday's episode of 'The Talk.'
Mace also took aim at former President Donald Trump and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) during a Washington Press Club Foundation dinner.
Univision's Edwin Pitti probably didn't get the answer he wanted from the vice president about the viral kiss.
The Doomsday Clock has moved the closest to global catastrophe it has ever been - largely because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and also the climate crisis. Now, researchers say Australia and New Zealand are among five island nations most likely to survive an apocalyptic nuclear winter. The study, by the University of Otago and Adapt Research in New Zealand, looked at the impact of "a severe sun-reducing catastrophe" such as a nuclear war, super volcano or asteroid strike on global agricultural systems.
Ahead of Super Bowl LVII 2023, actor Kevin Bacon teamed up with his daughter Sosie for a new Super Bowl commercial for the car company Hyundai.
It warned that if Ukraine received fighter jets, the "consequences" for the whole world will be "on the United Kingdom's hands".
Sofía Vergara is taking us straight back to the '80s with a new Throwback Thursday post. On Instagram last week, the Modern Family actress, 50, took fans down memory lane with a rare childhood pic. According to her caption, the photo was taken in her home city of Barranquilla, Colombia, and—get this—she was just 14 years old. Vergara captioned the post, "#tbt barranquilla #the80’s #14yrs." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) The snap shows a close-up of Ver
"He is doing well and recovering," Tori Roloff wrote on Instagram with photos of her husband Zach in a hospital bed after undergoing emergency brain surgery
Dozens of vehicles stolen from in and around the Greater Toronto Area were tracked down thousands of kilometres away in shipping containers on the island-nation of Malta in the Mediterranean Sea, police say. York Regional Police say their cargo theft unit, together with the Canada Border Services Agency and Maltese authorities, tracked down 64 vehicles valued at $3.5 million dollars, that were ready to be sold illegally. The vehicles have since been recovered and returned to Canada, they said in
Two people are facing a host of weapons-related charges after a cache of guns and explosives was found in a Markham apartment building Wednesday — a discovery made after a bullet tore through three separate apartments in the building. According to a York Regional Police news release, residents in an apartment building in the area of Elgin Mills Road East and Woodbine Avenue first called police around 10:50 a.m. when they heard a loud bang. Responding officers discovered a gun had been fired on t