Vermont lawmakers pass state budget

TORONTO (Reuters) -The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, posting its biggest decline since early March, as oil prices fell and U.S. data added to evidence that the economy is slowing down. The loonie was trading 0.8% lower at C$1.3490 to the greenback, or 74.13 U.S. cents, its biggest decline since March 7. "Looks like a mix of lower oil prices and a reaction to the US PPI and initial claims reading," said Amo Sahota, director at Klarity FX in San Francisco.