Vermont Firefighters Hose Down Soccer Camp Kids Amid Heat Wave

Kids at a soccer camp in Rutland, Vermont, were hosed down by local firefighters on Wednesday, July 20, amid high temperatures in the area.

The footage shows children running through the stream of water shooting out from the truck and onto the vast soccer field.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for the region as the heat reached as high as 100 degrees Fahrenheit. They advised people to limit strenuous outdoor activity and stay hydrated. Credit: Rutland Town Fire Department via Storyful