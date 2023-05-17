Vermont economist weighs in on impact of looming debt ceiling crisis
The OMB on Monday released a memo outlining the "enormous and unpopular cuts to vital services" the GOP debt ceiling plan would bring.
"What began as a political fight that became a policy crisis now threatens to become a constitutional collision," Rep. Raskin told Insider.
Youth unemployment in China has soared to a record high as the country’s economy struggles to recover from zero-Covid restrictions.
The acceleration in prices is the first in Canada since June 2022.
Markets will see renewed volatility, thanks to the the debt ceiling crisis and higher interest rates in the economy, BlackRock said.
I adore cheese sandwiches. Good old cheddar is best, preferably on something crusty. So, it pains me that the cost is going up so much. Is it really a 40p jump in the past year? Good heavens, that is just grim. And, of course, it’s not just cheese. It’s your whole blooming shopping trolley.
Between each decennial census, it’s still policymakers know the country’s population. Here's what you need to know about the U.S. population.
President Joe Biden said Wednesday that any changes to welfare programs he agrees to would be "not anything of consequence."
The U.S. Federal Reserve will hold its key interest rate steady this year despite an expected recession, according to a Reuters poll of economists, who also said the risk of a U.S. default over the debt ceiling was higher compared to prior stand-offs. Those concerns, along with failures of some regional banks, led markets to price in at least a 50 basis point cut by end-2023, an expectation that gained momentum after policymakers signaled a pause to the rate hiking campaign at the May 2-3 meeting. However, U.S. central bankers reiterated the federal funds rate would stay high or could go even higher, not lower, despite 34 of 46 respondents to an additional question in the May 11-16 Reuters poll predicting a U.S. recession in 2023.
“I’m frustrated that we even have to engage in these conversations because it gives credibility to what Republicans are trying to do," one House Democrat said.
"Russia seems to have few problems finding willing buyers for its crude and oil products," IEA said in its May market report.
"I actually think the tightening caused by this crisis is equivalent to three or four 25 basis point hikes of the Fed," Jeremy Siegel said.
A last-minute deal that raises debt ceiling could roil markets and cause a recession even if default is averted if borrowing costs rise, stocks tank
GenWealth Financial Advisor Scott Inman discusses the state of credit card spending in U.S. households and breaks down how consumers should be thinking about debt management.
Markets have reason to panic if the US defaults on its debt, and the whole idea of a debt ceiling is "crazy" to begin with, Paul Krugman said.
The changes for welfare eligibility, however, could not be “anything of any consequence,” the president said before leaving on a trip to Japan.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday warned that a default on government debt would likely leave millions of Americans without income payments, potentially triggering a recession that could destroy many American jobs and businesses. Yellen told a gathering of community bankers that the unprecedented economic and financial crisis would be exacerbated by possible disruptions to the federal government’s operations, including air traffic control, law enforcement, border security and national defense, and telecommunications systems. The accompanying financial crisis could multiply the severity of the downturn, she said in remarks prepared for delivery, adding, "It is very conceivable that we'd see a number of financial markets break - with worldwide panic triggering margin calls, runs and fire sales."
Glencore's hostile bid for Teck Resources has galvanized some Canadian institutional investors, who have lobbied the federal government to push the nation's biggest pension funds to lift their exposure to domestic companies, according to a presentation seen by Reuters. The previous unreported proposal is an unusual move, but mirrors the broader nationalistic sentiment at display in Canada since the Swiss miner's unsolicited approach for one of the country's top mining firms by market value. Politicians and business lobby groups have asked the federal government to block the $22.5 billion bid and Ottawa has said Glencore would face rigorous scrutiny.
Exports from Germany to countries bordering Russia rose sharply again in the first quarter, fuelling concerns that re-exportation of goods from neighbour states is helping Russians circumvent sanctions imposed over Moscow's war in Ukraine. The value of German exports to Russia itself slumped by more than 47% in January-March compared with the same period a year earlier, reflecting tough restrictions on trade imposed by the European Union and other Western powers. But exports from Germany to Kyrgyzstan rose some 949%, to 170 million euros ($187.14 million), a Reuters analysis based on data from the German statistics office shows.
LONDON (Reuters) -The European Union's executive body said on Wednesday it has formally adopted a draft memorandum of understanding (MoU) to allow financial regulators from Britain and the bloc to cooperate more closely, though stopping short of market access. Britain's EU exit largely severed its financial sector's previously unfettered access to the bloc, raising concerns over London's role as a global financial centre. As part of Brexit terms, the EU agreed to formalise cooperation between financial watchdogs.