Verizon joins growing Facebook ad boycott

Verizon is the biggest name yet to pause advertising on Facebook for the way it handles hate speech.

On Thursday (June 25), the U.S. carrier joined dozens of companies boycotting Facebook's lax approach when it comes to harassment, misinformation, and incitement to violence.

Ice cream brand Ben & Jerry's and the outdoor gear companies Patagonia and The North Face were among those who also backed the Stop Hate for Profit campaign.

Verizon's announcement it had joined the boycott was a bigger blow to Facebook's efforts to contain the growing revolt.

U.S. civil rights groups are urging brands to join the boycott.

The Anti-Defamation League said in a letter to advertisers - it found a Verizon ad on Facebook-next to a video laced with anti-Semitic rhetoric from the conspiracy group QAnon.

Facebook said it's working with civil rights organizations.

Carolyn Everson, the company's vice president of global business, said quote "We respect any brand's decision and remain focused on the important work of removing hate speech and providing critical voting information."

This week advertisers said outreach to them has intensified as Facebook worked to contain damage... without pledging specific changes.

Earlier this week, Procter & Gamble, another top Facebook spender, said it would carry out a review of where its ads were showing up - and stop buying ads where it found hateful content.