Ventura K9 Fitted With Protective Shoes Amid High Heat in California

A police dog in Ventura, California, was equipped with new protective shoes to prevent paw burn amid a sweltering heat wave.

Deputy Goldner of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office is seen putting shoes on K9 Thor’s feet in a video posted to Facebook on July 16. Goldner explains the asphalt can be over 40 degrees hotter than the air temperature.

“If it is too hot for you, it is too hot for them,” the department warned in a Facebook post.

According to the National Weather Service, a heat advisory was in effect for southern California with temperatures expected to reach up to 105. Credit: Ventura County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful