Venomous Red-Bellied Black Snake Found on Queensland School Grounds

A snake catcher removed a venomous red-bellied black snake hiding near a school in Sippy Downs, Queensland.

Stuart McKenzie said the school maintenance worker found the snake hiding under hay bales.

“Luckily the snake was opaque and about to shed its skin so was very slow and wanted nothing to do with him and moved under the remaining hay bales to hide again,” McKenzie wrote.

This video, which McKenzie said was taken on May 27, shows the snake’s safe removal from school grounds. Credit: Stuart McKenzie via Storyful