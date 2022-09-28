Venice's St. Mark's Square flooded during high water season

STORY: At approximately 3.3 feet (1 meter), the high tide at 12.45 a.m. (1045GMT) was not high enough to activate the Mose flood barriers, which were launched to protect the fragile city from flooding during the so-called "acqua alta" or high water.

Venice’s floods are caused by a combination of factors exacerbated by climate change - from rising sea levels and unusually high tides to land subsidence that has caused the ground level of the city to sink.