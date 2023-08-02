Venice's St. Mark's Square flooded by high tide
STORY: A timelapse video captured the Procuratie Vechhie building being reflected in floodwater as visitors waded through.
The high water levels peaked at 100 centimetres (40 inches), failing to activate the Mose flood barriers that protect the lagoon city from flooding.
The latest high tide comes as UNESCO experts have recommended that Venice and its lagoon be added to its list of World Heritage in Danger on Monday (July 31), saying Italy is not doing enough to protect the city from the impact of climate change and mass tourism.